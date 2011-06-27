Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 200 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,402
|$31,829
|$33,596
|Clean
|$29,865
|$31,263
|$32,988
|Average
|$28,792
|$30,133
|$31,772
|Rough
|$27,718
|$29,002
|$30,556
Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,377
|$27,828
|$29,625
|Clean
|$25,911
|$27,334
|$29,089
|Average
|$24,980
|$26,346
|$28,017
|Rough
|$24,049
|$25,357
|$26,945
Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 200 F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,927
|$29,374
|$31,165
|Clean
|$27,434
|$28,852
|$30,601
|Average
|$26,448
|$27,809
|$29,473
|Rough
|$25,462
|$26,766
|$28,345