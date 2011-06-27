Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500h 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,732
|$64,192
|$67,224
|Clean
|$60,524
|$62,942
|$65,915
|Average
|$58,110
|$60,443
|$63,296
|Rough
|$55,695
|$57,943
|$60,677
Estimated values
2019 Lexus LS 500h 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,793
|$60,943
|$63,593
|Clean
|$57,643
|$59,756
|$62,354
|Average
|$55,343
|$57,383
|$59,877
|Rough
|$53,044
|$55,010
|$57,399