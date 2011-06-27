Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,877
|$44,184
|$45,815
|Clean
|$42,120
|$43,399
|$44,986
|Average
|$40,605
|$41,830
|$43,328
|Rough
|$39,091
|$40,260
|$41,670
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,456
|$40,588
|$42,001
|Clean
|$38,760
|$39,867
|$41,241
|Average
|$37,366
|$38,425
|$39,721
|Rough
|$35,973
|$36,983
|$38,201
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,015
|$41,360
|$43,034
|Clean
|$39,309
|$40,625
|$42,255
|Average
|$37,896
|$39,156
|$40,698
|Rough
|$36,483
|$37,687
|$39,140
Estimated values
2019 Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,762
|$44,061
|$45,682
|Clean
|$42,007
|$43,278
|$44,855
|Average
|$40,497
|$41,713
|$43,202
|Rough
|$38,987
|$40,148
|$41,549