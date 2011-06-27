Used 1993 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews
I am driven!
I was searching for my ol' Z car from the past and ended up with this beauty! I had a 76 280z and wanted another for the power and reliability and looks. Well, I got all of this and better handling (It is a groove in the road) and a ragtop to boot. This thing performs on the interstate-- 60 to 100 in a flash! It is awesome!
Great Car
This is a really sporty car. It gets lots of looks and lots of questions. It has good pick up and a realy fun to drive. It corners very well.
Excellent "Date Car"
The vehicle was purchased as a "fun" car and has been great.
240SX
All I have ever had to do is change oil, starter, water pump, etc. Great little car for the money!
Gone Topless
Bought the car used for a daily commuter and now drive it most of the time. Started with 78000 and have driven an additional 98000 miles with one break down from a flat tire.
