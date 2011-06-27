Used 1993 Nissan 240SX Consumer Reviews

I am driven! kmcdan777 , 09/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was searching for my ol' Z car from the past and ended up with this beauty! I had a 76 280z and wanted another for the power and reliability and looks. Well, I got all of this and better handling (It is a groove in the road) and a ragtop to boot. This thing performs on the interstate-- 60 to 100 in a flash! It is awesome! Report Abuse

Great Car Shawn Gray , 11/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a really sporty car. It gets lots of looks and lots of questions. It has good pick up and a realy fun to drive. It corners very well.

Excellent "Date Car" lrde , 05/24/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The vehicle was purchased as a "fun" car and has been great.

240SX greg , 04/17/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful All I have ever had to do is change oil, starter, water pump, etc. Great little car for the money!