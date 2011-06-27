  1. Home
Used 1998 Nissan 200SX Consumer Reviews

Still love my car after 11 years

CapsHockeyFan, 06/18/2009
I've been very happy with this car that looks just like the one pictured :) It's going strong after 11 years and 128,000 miles, with little maintenance. I have had some minor repairs done, but it beats having to buy a new car.

Great car overall

my200sxowns, 09/25/2008
I've had this car for 2 years now and she's running fine so far. One of the obvious yet best things about this car is the gas mileage. When it comes to tuning, there aren't a ton of mods out there for it, but you can purchase mods for a 95-98 Sentra with the same engine size and type and it'll be fine. So far I've got a cold air intake, cat-back exhaust, and street springs. Performance was a little lackluster stock, but when modified... well, I'm left speechless. Great car and lightweight as well.

Ten Years and still going strong!

Marty, 05/29/2008
I have 201,189 miles on my car. I replaced the computer chip, kind of expensive. But, overall just standard maintenance, tires, oil, brakes and 1 battery. Starts always! Not very fast, but once it gets up to speed, you can lock the cruise at 80 and go. Averages 36 mpg!! I think I will keep it until it falls apart, or 500,000 which ever comes first.

An ackward looking sleeper.

Terrence Bunce, 06/12/2019
SE-R 2dr Coupe
Quick 5 speed manual. OK MPG. Poor rear visibility.

nissan never should have discontinued this model!

Tom h, 12/26/2015
2dr Coupe
What their going to spend all their extra money on!

