Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,295
EPA Combined MPGe74 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.5 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.3 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA Electricity Range22 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Popular Value Packageyes
Cargo Mat Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Protection Value Packageyes
Styling Value Packageyes
Chrome Value Packageyes
Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,295
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,295
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Accessory Tonneau Coveryes
Accessory Charging Cable Storage Bagyes
Accessory Carpeted Floormats and Portfolioyes
Accessory All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,295
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,295
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Accessory Hood Protectoryes
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Accessory Body Side Moldingsyes
Accessory Front and Rear Mudguardsyes
Accessory Body Graphicsyes
Accessory LED Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Hood Badgeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Maximum cargo capacity66.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1003 lbs.
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.3 in.
EPA interior volume132.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Exterior Colors
  • Mercury Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Red Diamond
  • Ruby Black Pearl
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,295
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.

