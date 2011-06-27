2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Consumer Reviews

Happy PHEV Owner , 07/05/2020 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)

8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have to chuckle when I read the Edmunds review of the 2019 Outlander PHEV. Along with the Consumer Reports review, it nearly dissuaded me from buying this vehicle, which I did in June, 2020. I am so glad I overlooked the overall negativity of the "professional" reviews and focused on what was really important to me. If you and I have similar values, I think you will be quite pleased with this vehicle.First off, let me offer an alternative perspective on the ride and comfort of the Outlander PHEV. My first impression on the test drive was that this looks and feels like a luxury vehicle. I bought the base SEL, which comes with handsome leather upholstery. What other brand offers leather in the base model?! I fell in love with the comfy front seats, which offer four dimensions of electric adjustment to get into that perfect driving position. I'm 6'2" and I find the driving position comfortable, with plenty of head room--even when I'm sitting on top of a two inch pad! The legroom in the front row is also generous. And I love the expansive view out the front windshield. The sight lines give me confidence.I have not ridden in the back, but my 12 year old daughter says it's comfortable and roomy--certainly better than she is used to (she has ridden Subarus in the past).I will also mention that an electric liftgate, auto sensing wipers, a blind spot warning system, heated seats, and Carplay/Android Auto are all standard on the base model. They work great and add to the luxury look and feel of the Outlander PHEV.So everything the Edmunds pro reviewer says about "cheap appearances" comfort can be thrown out the window, based on my non-professional experience!Next we come to the drive. Edmunds claims it has poor handling and is underpowered. I have observed the opposite, which may just say that I don't drive the same cars as the Edmunds reviewers. Compared to the four Subarus I've owned, the handling and power are superior. In electric mode, the power is downright pleasing and the ride is eerily silent. But going over a mountain pass in gas mode (which I did this morning), the vehicle delivered plenty of power and really wasn't loud and whiny to my ears, as Edmunds said. Edmunds also mentioned that the steering and braking are subpar. Honestly, I just don't understand what they're talking about. Of course this car is no Lamborghini but you already know that!So set aside Edmunds' complaints about the engine and handling. If you're a normal person like me, you'll find both satisfactory to pleasing.Finally, I come to the three considerations that ultimately inspired me to buy this vehicle: fuel economy, all wheel drive, and price:1. Fuel economy. Who wouldn't love a full sized SUV that can go 22 miles on electricity and can get impressive mileage on moderate-length trips? Most of my trips are local and so I really don't use the gas engine much. But when I need it, it's there to extend the range to about 300 miles, even with the"small" 11.3 gallon gas tank. On trips of under 50 miles, you can expect an mpg of 40-110 depending on terrain. It then drops off, depending on how often you can recharge. On the 1,000 mile trip I'm just finishing up, I averaged 28-30 mpg with mostly highway driving and no recharging. In my opinion, that's still acceptable for a large SUV, especially if you, like me, rarely take such trips.2. AWD, baby! I mentioned earlier that I owned four Subarus prior to the Outlander PHEV. There was a reason: I live in a hilly area that can have rough winters and I love the security and confidence that all-wheel drive provides. I have been frustrated with the lack of choices that those of us who care about fuel economy (and who really want an electric vehicle) have when It comes to AWD SUV-type vehicles. Basically, we have a few hybrid options (e.g., RAV4, CRV) and very few PHEV options (the Outlander, the Ford Escape but it's only FWD, and the RAV4 Prime. I was going to hold out for the RAV4 Prime, but then I learned that it could be awhile before I got one and also that they will go for MSRP or higher because of demand. This brought me to the third consideration.3. Price. So, the 2019 Outlander PHEV retails for around $38,000--not much less than the much anticipated 2021 RAV4 Prime. However, the Outlander PHEV can evidently be had for WAY below retail. I bought mine in June, 2020 (it was the last 2019 on the lot) for $27,500! If you add in the $6850 federal tax rebate, I'll actually be paying under $22,000 for my Outlander PHEV. That's a real bargain! Of course, it doesn't have EV range of the Prime and it doesn't qualify for the WA State sales tax break (which requires 30 miles of EV range), but still... You'd be hard pressed to find a conventional sedan at this price point, let alone a PHEV SUV. That sealed the deal for me. Maybe it will for you too?