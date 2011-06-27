Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/448.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Green Metallic
  • Solano Black Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sudan Beige Metallic
  • Black Sea Green Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Alpine White
  • Belgium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Red
  • Anchorage Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Green Pearl Metallic
