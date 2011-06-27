Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
I've owned this car a couple months and love it. Its 230hp keeps it as fast and fun as just about anything out there, while the 4 door design maintains practicality for passengers and other daily uses. The shiftable automatic transmission is a joy when you want it to be. The AWD keeps the car stuck to the road. Standard technology includes bluetooth phone to make calls without taking your phone from your pocket and a "FAST" key remote sensor that enables you to unlock and start the car with the key in your pocket. The exterior styling is fantastic.
Ralliart Vs Evo
I think this car is great for the money you spend. its 10 - 15 grand cheaper than any of the Evo's (GSR/MR/MR Touring) for a difference of 50 HP (larger turbo) and different suspension, rims, and a transmission (Taken from older EVO) Your spending most of that 10 - 15 grand on the name, and the small differences listed above. I wanted the Evo, but i didn't want to spend 40 grand on the MR touring. This car is a great deal for the money. You could take that 10-15 grand you saved and make it alot nicer and or faster if you wanted to. The car is quick and fun, it gets decent gas and is big enough for a family, and can drive anywhere due to its all wheel drive and traction control.
Love this car
One of the best car you can buy for less than 30K new. Car is fast. AWD makes it any weather car. Exterior is beautiful and aggressive. Got a lot of compliments. Interior is nice, maybe not expensive materials but great quality.
Ralliart Experence
I have had this car since June of 09 and drove for about 13,000 miles B 4 selling it. I do think it is important to give a review after having a car for awhile to get to know it. The Ralliart for the money was a good car. Built like a tank, quick, agile, and had good looks. It felt like you were driving around in a shell, road noise permeated the cabin, stock tires were very poor. The car improved greatly when they were replaced with Toyo T1R's. Handling and road noise were greatly reduced. Good car for the money but needs some refinements. Happy with it overall.
The First Ralliart in the Southeast
I owned my car for about 24 hours and I know that's not quite long enough to know all the in and outs. But this thing is amazing. I driven an Evo, and for the $10,000 price cut, this will not disappoint. One thing though good luck finding one.
