Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222223
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.354.9/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm141 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.103.7 in.
Length187.6 in.187.6 in.187.6 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.2777 lbs.2777 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Carmel Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Carmel Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Carmel Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
