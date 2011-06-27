Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Many quirky issues
Since we received this 'free' vehicle, we've had to replace the transmission, the distributor, and about 4 other guages/sensors that I can't even remember. We've spent almost $4,000 on this car that Edmunds.com values at about $600. It is now burning oil at a prodigous rate. The passenger front window doesn't work, and sometimes you have to hit the driver's side in the door to get it to work.
Best car I've ever owned
I owned this car for 22 years and sold it earlier in 2016 with 154,000 miles on it. It was remarkably reliable. It handled crisply, had no squeaks or rattles, got 35 mpg hwy/25 city. Power was undiminished from when it was new -- not a powerhouse by any means, but adequate. It had no rust. The exhaust system was original. Although the paint had some sun damage from having been outside for its first 14 yrs, much of it still shined. For the last 5 yrs in which I owned it, it used a quart of oil about every 2500 miles. It was a remarkable car. I sold it to a young woman who needed reliable transportation but who couldn't afford a late model car. She got a bargain.
Gallantry
We have owned a 1993 Galant s sine 1994 and it has been an excellent car - better maintenance than an Accord. We particularly liked the auto four speed the over drive button on the gear shift. It has a six speaker stereo which sound really great. It's an attractive car inside and out. The only draw back has been the last two years the suspension had been less than stellar. Given the age of the car I'd buy another if they sold them in Canada, new.
