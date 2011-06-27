Used 1993 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Many quirky issues Costanza , 06/21/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Since we received this 'free' vehicle, we've had to replace the transmission, the distributor, and about 4 other guages/sensors that I can't even remember. We've spent almost $4,000 on this car that Edmunds.com values at about $600. It is now burning oil at a prodigous rate. The passenger front window doesn't work, and sometimes you have to hit the driver's side in the door to get it to work. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned glw_va , 01/13/2015 S 4dr Sedan I owned this car for 22 years and sold it earlier in 2016 with 154,000 miles on it. It was remarkably reliable. It handled crisply, had no squeaks or rattles, got 35 mpg hwy/25 city. Power was undiminished from when it was new -- not a powerhouse by any means, but adequate. It had no rust. The exhaust system was original. Although the paint had some sun damage from having been outside for its first 14 yrs, much of it still shined. For the last 5 yrs in which I owned it, it used a quart of oil about every 2500 miles. It was a remarkable car. I sold it to a young woman who needed reliable transportation but who couldn't afford a late model car. She got a bargain. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value