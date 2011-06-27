Used 1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love my GSX
i had a honda civic with koni yellow struts and ground control coilovers, and this stock gsx can already out handle it.
ONE OF THE MOST RELIABLE CAR TO HAVE
Why I gave all 10? Because it has worked great for a family of husband and wife. It has taken us from long to short distances. I bought this car from a private party for $700 and I have spended no more than $500 mechanical issues. Change oil every 3- 4k. miles and spark plugs, all filters twice a year. Always take it to a certified mechanic for better service I also use 89&92 fuel grade. Motor still running great I would buy another car like this, meavy an upgrade to 1995. This car gives me an average of 25 mpg although when I got it was in 17 mpg. With good service got better mpg. On the hwy 30+ mpg riding at 80 mph my average speed a car with turbo and its age I say I own a great vehicle...
Ripped Off
This car has been problematic since I bought it. My eclipse looks gorgeous on the outside, yet its looks are indeed deceiving. The automatic transmission has failed numerous times. (ie: 6 rebuilds and 8 other transmission failures since its initial purchase)A head transmission specialist of a local mitsubishi dealership stated that the transmission design of the early nineties eclipses, talons, and lasers were designed in a manner that is insufficient at handling the torque produced by the motor. A trans specialist of AAMCO transmissions stated, "these transmissions are a time bom wiating to explode." This is a sleek, yet volatile car.
To those who wish to buy DSM
First things first, if your going to buy this car make sure you know how to take care of a turbo sports car. By that I mean take time to change the oil atleast every 3000 miles on the dot or less(it's important for the survival of the turbo/motor) and do regular mainenence or else you know, these things will break down. The weak link in this vehicle is the transmission. Just make sure you check before you buy: 1) if the tranny grinds/sounds from drive train 2)turbo shaft play(ask ur mechanic) 3)oil leaks. Again, don't buy this car unless you know how to maintain and/or fix a sports car.
Amazing
I would highly reccomend this car to anyone looking for a fun, fast, reliable car. This would be a great car for any teen (like me). When I first drove this car I was in awe at its performance. I've had this car for only a month now and nothing has gone wrong. My only real complaint with this car is the lack of room for the rear passengers. It's almost like this car was supposed to be a two-seater. As long as you maintain this car, which happens to be kinda expensive, it'll last you as long as you want it to.
