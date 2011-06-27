Used 1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love my GSX bof , 05/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i had a honda civic with koni yellow struts and ground control coilovers, and this stock gsx can already out handle it. Report Abuse

ONE OF THE MOST RELIABLE CAR TO HAVE ray , 01/25/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Why I gave all 10? Because it has worked great for a family of husband and wife. It has taken us from long to short distances. I bought this car from a private party for $700 and I have spended no more than $500 mechanical issues. Change oil every 3- 4k. miles and spark plugs, all filters twice a year. Always take it to a certified mechanic for better service I also use 89&92 fuel grade. Motor still running great I would buy another car like this, meavy an upgrade to 1995. This car gives me an average of 25 mpg although when I got it was in 17 mpg. With good service got better mpg. On the hwy 30+ mpg riding at 80 mph my average speed a car with turbo and its age I say I own a great vehicle...

Ripped Off DeadEclipse , 06/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been problematic since I bought it. My eclipse looks gorgeous on the outside, yet its looks are indeed deceiving. The automatic transmission has failed numerous times. (ie: 6 rebuilds and 8 other transmission failures since its initial purchase)A head transmission specialist of a local mitsubishi dealership stated that the transmission design of the early nineties eclipses, talons, and lasers were designed in a manner that is insufficient at handling the torque produced by the motor. A trans specialist of AAMCO transmissions stated, "these transmissions are a time bom wiating to explode." This is a sleek, yet volatile car.

To those who wish to buy DSM Canh Vo , 10/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful First things first, if your going to buy this car make sure you know how to take care of a turbo sports car. By that I mean take time to change the oil atleast every 3000 miles on the dot or less(it's important for the survival of the turbo/motor) and do regular mainenence or else you know, these things will break down. The weak link in this vehicle is the transmission. Just make sure you check before you buy: 1) if the tranny grinds/sounds from drive train 2)turbo shaft play(ask ur mechanic) 3)oil leaks. Again, don't buy this car unless you know how to maintain and/or fix a sports car.