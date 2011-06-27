Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best car ever
I love my Eclipse/Talon. Very dependable, awesome power when needed and fantastic gas mileage when just putting to work and back. Great, classic, aggressive sports car lines, yet kind of a sleeper look. The AWD version is perfect in snowy climates and on the big circular freeway on ramps. Handles like a dream! Nice interior for two, although both of my kids have ridden in the back seat many times when they were younger. Hatchback gives plenty of room for groceries or reasonable luggage.
Yeah, I have one... no you can't drive it
The car is now 17 years old, but still has the guts and get up to smoke mustangs etc. I've had to replace nothing other than a clutch and the hatchback door struts. The car handles like it's on rails. What a joy to own and drive ! And heck it gets great fuel mileage to boot. If you want a really nice car that got some jam under the hood and has the reliability of a locomotive buy one, if you can find one that is.
Great looking car, crummy reliability
My Mitsubishi was great for the first three years, but after that it was all downhill. My car had two broken timming belts (the original one at 50,000 miles and the third one at 150,000 miles) and I needed to replace the spark plug wires three times. I hate the crappy automatic belts. It is kind of fun to drive, though is it not so great taking off when the ground is wet. The paint job is terrible. The very few '91 Eclipses that are still running look pretty bad. I tried to maintain my paint but lost the battle after 6 years (my Nissan truck which always slept outside still looks new). My Eclipse has been sitting broken in my garage for the past 4 years.
Big performance in a small engine
I installed a 2 1/2 exhaust from the turbo back to a 5" muffler, Open Air intake, ngk plugs & wires, kyb agx ajustable suspension, indiglo gauges. This car will break all 4 tires loose on dry pavement, & has beaten many camaros & mustangs.
street racer to burn other imports
After adding simple upgrades such as upgraded turbo, large intercooler, dropping intake cone to front bumper, ported headers, and a bodykit, this car is menacing and will smoke almost any car and run 11's at the track on 4 slicks.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner