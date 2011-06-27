Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun To Drive
The media will just not give this company any breaks. The public needs to know this car is not only fun and comfortable but it looks great and is VERY reliable. I have driven these vehicles since 1996 and have never had any problems.
Love It!
I love my GTS Spyder. Living in an area with many curvy 2 lane blacktop roads, it hugs the road beautifully.Since it is only me & my 100 lb dog that ride in it every day, comfort is not an issue. I get great gas mileage and love the summer when I can put the top down. It has great performance from a stop going from 0 to 60 in no time. I have no regrets!!
The She-Clipse
This is my second Eclipse and despite the handful of negatives I had with my past Eclipse, this one has been great. The exterior style in its class is well above par. The car handles and performs well despite the number of cars in its class that may perform slightly better. The reality is, however, that very few cars can compare in this price range that offer a convertible and don't look as if they were built for your grandparents. The Eclipse is fun to drive, affordable and reliable. To me that is all that matters.
Love to drive
I have owned several dating back to 1996 they are great reliable cars that are fun to drive, the media always gives Mits bad press on old issues and fails to tell the public what really great cars they are
Comfortable, smooth eye-turner
A luxurious ride for the money, with wonderful seats comparable to much more expensive cars I have owned, great stereo, ample power and smooth transmission. A little slow out of the blocks and a not-so-tight turning radius are my only complaints. Minimal wind sound. Economical, extremely dependable--not a rattle, nothing to have them fix on scheduled maintenance trips. And it looks great. Oh, EASY to use top with a glass window which has a defroster. All in all, luxury in looks, feel, drive, and dependability.
