Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun To Drive benz , 04/15/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The media will just not give this company any breaks. The public needs to know this car is not only fun and comfortable but it looks great and is VERY reliable. I have driven these vehicles since 1996 and have never had any problems. Report Abuse

Love It! Pebbles , 03/25/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my GTS Spyder. Living in an area with many curvy 2 lane blacktop roads, it hugs the road beautifully.Since it is only me & my 100 lb dog that ride in it every day, comfort is not an issue. I get great gas mileage and love the summer when I can put the top down. It has great performance from a stop going from 0 to 60 in no time. I have no regrets!! Report Abuse

The She-Clipse screeli , 09/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Eclipse and despite the handful of negatives I had with my past Eclipse, this one has been great. The exterior style in its class is well above par. The car handles and performs well despite the number of cars in its class that may perform slightly better. The reality is, however, that very few cars can compare in this price range that offer a convertible and don't look as if they were built for your grandparents. The Eclipse is fun to drive, affordable and reliable. To me that is all that matters. Report Abuse

Love to drive benz , 04/01/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned several dating back to 1996 they are great reliable cars that are fun to drive, the media always gives Mits bad press on old issues and fails to tell the public what really great cars they are Report Abuse