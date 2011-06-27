Used 2015 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews

pleased guypou , 05/06/2015 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I am very pleased so far. Build quality and design make it a great deal to own. It came with 16 inches runflat tires so the ride is on the firm side but more compliant than the previous model I had. I must admit that on deteriorated pavements at low speed it is not where it shines, otherwise the drive is rewarding. The options include most packages except HK radio, connectivity and gps, the leather seats are really nice and comfortable. I used to drive in a more spirited way, the green setting made me zen to some point so I get an average of 35 mpg in mix driving so far. After one year and 10000 miles, I got a real average of 33.6 mpg on a mostly city driving which is impressive, the computer indicates around 35. The sports seats with leather option are comfortable but non tilt adjustable which is a major issue, since leather and sport seats are a 2000$ option. Technology is very basic, there is no back up camera etc, I would have expected more on a car with that price tag. Keep on driving, at the wheel you are in another world. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Why I love/hate my Mini Bill Baggins , 07/26/2016 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Love first: Driving it is awesome, quick ,fun ,real sports car feel. Very easy to see out of, no blind spots at all!! Love the sound system, Harmon Kardon. Now HATE !!! gauges are impossible to see ( small letters n numbers) without reading glasses ! yes I'm over 50. poor contrast at night ,dark red on black when the lights are on. Oh but during daylight hrs, its white on black. What the @#$% are you thinking ? Clunk noise in suspension making me nuts , The dealer cant seem to "replicate", I have to take service tech for a ride to show him . Oh yea I hear it . Assured me everything is indeed A OK. Still clunks over bumps. $30,000.00 clunker I guess. I think they want me to go away and just make my payments and be quiet. Gasket coming out of side window !! Really ? BMW product ? 10k miles the windshield shows pitting ! No dipstick to check oil ? The radio is impossible to navigate , to complexed. That could be the over 50 issue, I'm sorry. 1/29/2017 Dealer replaced rear shocks , I told them that I was not going to take the car back until it was fixed at first oil change . Guess What , they found the problem !!!!!!! Update : July 2017 : Traded the Mini in ! Took a little beating , but I think it was for the best . No regrets. Performance Report Abuse

2015 Mini Cooper S stewy_33 , 02/13/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful I have 2015 Mini Cooper S 2 door with the 6 speed step-tronic Automatic. For getting around town the Mini is tough to beat. The car is equipped with an engine shut off when you come to a complete stop (you can disable this if you want) its a great fuel saver. The three modes you can part the car into actually have charter in each mode. In sport mode the comes alive and you can hear the waste gate working and the blow off valve chirping. Also the exhaust has a back fire rumble to it. In a few round about circles I had an issue with "flying objects"... this car handles like a go kart and anything not secured or in the glove box can go flying and hit the door/window!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My MINI wareagle06 , 03/02/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful This car was originally not my first choice. I took one test drive and from that point I was hooked. I was looking for an every day driver that was also fun and I found it in the MINI. It really does have go-kart like handling. The interior is well built with quality materials. The performance is outstanding (I have the S model with the 2.0 twinpower turbo engine). What really sold me was the no cost maintenance. Report Abuse