Used 2015 MINI Cooper Hatchback Consumer Reviews
pleased
I am very pleased so far. Build quality and design make it a great deal to own. It came with 16 inches runflat tires so the ride is on the firm side but more compliant than the previous model I had. I must admit that on deteriorated pavements at low speed it is not where it shines, otherwise the drive is rewarding. The options include most packages except HK radio, connectivity and gps, the leather seats are really nice and comfortable. I used to drive in a more spirited way, the green setting made me zen to some point so I get an average of 35 mpg in mix driving so far. After one year and 10000 miles, I got a real average of 33.6 mpg on a mostly city driving which is impressive, the computer indicates around 35. The sports seats with leather option are comfortable but non tilt adjustable which is a major issue, since leather and sport seats are a 2000$ option. Technology is very basic, there is no back up camera etc, I would have expected more on a car with that price tag. Keep on driving, at the wheel you are in another world.
Why I love/hate my Mini
Love first: Driving it is awesome, quick ,fun ,real sports car feel. Very easy to see out of, no blind spots at all!! Love the sound system, Harmon Kardon. Now HATE !!! gauges are impossible to see ( small letters n numbers) without reading glasses ! yes I'm over 50. poor contrast at night ,dark red on black when the lights are on. Oh but during daylight hrs, its white on black. What the @#$% are you thinking ? Clunk noise in suspension making me nuts , The dealer cant seem to "replicate", I have to take service tech for a ride to show him . Oh yea I hear it . Assured me everything is indeed A OK. Still clunks over bumps. $30,000.00 clunker I guess. I think they want me to go away and just make my payments and be quiet. Gasket coming out of side window !! Really ? BMW product ? 10k miles the windshield shows pitting ! No dipstick to check oil ? The radio is impossible to navigate , to complexed. That could be the over 50 issue, I'm sorry. 1/29/2017 Dealer replaced rear shocks , I told them that I was not going to take the car back until it was fixed at first oil change . Guess What , they found the problem !!!!!!! Update : July 2017 : Traded the Mini in ! Took a little beating , but I think it was for the best . No regrets.
2015 Mini Cooper S
I have 2015 Mini Cooper S 2 door with the 6 speed step-tronic Automatic. For getting around town the Mini is tough to beat. The car is equipped with an engine shut off when you come to a complete stop (you can disable this if you want) its a great fuel saver. The three modes you can part the car into actually have charter in each mode. In sport mode the comes alive and you can hear the waste gate working and the blow off valve chirping. Also the exhaust has a back fire rumble to it. In a few round about circles I had an issue with "flying objects"... this car handles like a go kart and anything not secured or in the glove box can go flying and hit the door/window!!!
Love My MINI
This car was originally not my first choice. I took one test drive and from that point I was hooked. I was looking for an every day driver that was also fun and I found it in the MINI. It really does have go-kart like handling. The interior is well built with quality materials. The performance is outstanding (I have the S model with the 2.0 twinpower turbo engine). What really sold me was the no cost maintenance.
I love my mini baby!
This is a funny little car. It has a lot of pep. It's so fun to drive! And it has a distinct, cute style. So I can forgive many other things that aren't perfect, such as a tight fit getting in and out of the car. You learn "how" to get in and out of the car, so it works. My husband is 6'2" and weighs 270lb. He has learned how to get in and says it is comfortable for him to drive and be a front passenger, but he can't sit in the back seat. My adult child is not small and she can sit in the back seat comfortably. The back cargo area has enough space for me to get a weeks worth of groceries in to. If we have other larger things we need to haul, we can put the seats down and it usually works. It's not an SUV, so doesn't have the room that an SUV has. We have to have bigger items delivered. My other choice of car was a Subaru Forester XT touring, but it was too expensive to get what I wanted and the navigation and bluetooth on it weren't nearly as good as my mini. The dealership I bought my mini at only sold their cars with summer tires. I would have liked all season tires which would be better in the snow. I love the navigation system, I will upgrade it every other year or so. I like the bluetooth, the streaming music, the folding mirrors, the acceleration, the handling, The bottom line...When you step on the gas, it goes...fast. And,....I get better gas mileage than was stated on the window sticker. Update: Dec 2016. We drove to ID. So glad we decided to get snow tires. The handling isn't sporty. But we can drive in snow. We would not have been able to get around without them, even with all season tires. We will have them stored for when we make winter trips. On this trip we are discovering that there is just not enough room in this car for our needs. Thinking of getting a 2017 Mini Countryman, but then it looks like an SUV and not a mini. I still love the way this one drives though.
