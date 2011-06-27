Used 2014 MINI Cooper Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.2
10 reviews
25,000 mile engine

Jon, 08/28/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

First of all, I bought the car brand new, knowing that I would put a lot of miles on it. The warranty seemed perfectly acceptable and we were very happy with the purchase. We put about 25,000 miles on this car in one year and we only brought it in for oil changes and recall repairs. So far, so good. The car handles well, gets good MPG, and does what we expect it to do. Then, the car broke down while my wife was driving through town, on her way home from work. The dealer took about one week to diagnose the problem, claiming the service department was short-handed. The following week, I was told that the turbo charger would need to be replaced, and when I checked in two days later, the engine also needed to be replaced. I have owned several new cars, and I have never had a problem with the engine in the first year of driving. In fact, I have never had engine problems within the first 100,000 miles of any engine. Naturally, I was concerned. I asked about replacement parts, and of course, the exact same OEM parts that had failed already were being installed. I tell them that's fine, but I would like to have an extended warranty so that these new parts, including the engine, would be covered for longer in case the same problem repeats. This was also denied. I have spoken to MINI USA several times, and there is nothing they will do that is not already covered. Please understand, the car is well within warranty and I have incurred no additional cost. Not yet, anyway. However, the car has been in the shop for three weeks now, and counting. Getting an extended warranty is pointless now, because I will be unloading this car at my earliest opportunity. I will replace my MINI with a reliable car, and never consider purchasing another in the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Brand new, within the first 9 months, Ive visited their service facility 8 times

mycar0000, 05/20/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

1 speaker making humming noise, they claim it was designed to make the high pitch noise to sound more sporty. Plastic rail end cap snapped off and broke. 2 Found proof that shows them the noise is not a designed feature. They admit the problem and ordered a new amplifier from Germany. 3 Recall service 4 Brought it in for broken tire 5 Amp arrived, that was three months of waiting. they installed it 6 brought it back again, the speaker was never fixed. I told them I do not want to pick up my car until the noise is gone. 7 Went back to pick up my car, noise is gone. 8 2 weeks after my speaker noise gone, I got

Report Abuse

My Speedster

Phil E Souder, 11/23/2015
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Always wanted a fast car, and this is it. When the turbo kicks in hold on. This is the culmination of years of go cart desires, exact the world is your track. We took a 45 day trip around the US, 10,000 plus miles, fun, fun and more fun. Plenty of room for the 2 of us and all our luggage. Best of all you really learn how to pack. One of the best cars I have ever owned. Thanks BMW for making this possible. The car is a convertible , not a hatchback.34000

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my Mini Cooper S Convertible (Sport edition)

JACQUELINE SCHWAB, 04/25/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car is not a "luxury" car. If you are looking for the most luxurious car that has the easiest ride where you don't feel any bumps, this car is not for you. It it a sports car at its finest. The pickup is incredible. The road holding is second to none. You do feel every bump in the road, though, but those who love sports cars don't mind that at all. I love the look of the Mini, too and I always get compliments on my car. I'm so happy I bought it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun, zippy car.

Alan Krawiec, 10/07/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Not a family car by any means but as a fun commuter and weekend joy rider it's tough to beat. An easy to enter and exit sporty vehicle that corners like a go kart on steroids. Keep in mind it's called a mini for a reason!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
