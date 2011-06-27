Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster Convertible Consumer Reviews
Cooper S Roadster
Probably the most fun you can have on the road. Yes the ride is a little stiff (which is not helped by the OEM run-flat tires provided) but drop the top and begin to smile. The roadster actually has a trunk that is usable along with a package storage shelf behind the seats that can hold small parcels, small gym bag, etc. Add to that Mini build quality and BMW engineering and the result is one of the best cars I have owned.
2012 MINI Roadster Convertible S
Fun, fun, and more fun! This is the most amount of fun I have ever had driving a car. Nothing else compares! As far as convertibles I have owned a Miata, Z4 and a Mustang GT in the past and this Mini has a fun factor those 3 could not touch. Sure the Mini is not the fastest out of those 3, but they did not evoke a fun to drive attitude as much as the Mini. The option list on the Mini is crazy good, and (take note BMW) everything works like it is supposed to. The upgraded stereo is a must and so is the semi automatic top. By the way the 2013 have the semi-auto top standard.
2012 Mini Cooper Roadster (base w/Auto Trans)
I purchased a used 2012 Mini Cooper Roadster Base model with auto transmission about 1 year ago. This car is my first convertible and is more fun than any other car I have owned in the past 40 years. I am constantly looking for an excuse to drive it. I get favorable comments from strangers about the car all the time. It now has 17k miles on it and I have not had any mechanical issues at all. The car as purchased did ride too rough for my taste but switching to Koni FSD struts and non-run flat tires has cured that issue. I have no idea what car I could ever buy to replace this. Even my Nissan 370Z seemed boring in comparison.
