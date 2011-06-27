Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe Hatchback Consumer Reviews
very fun mini coupe
bruce, 11/01/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
rides a little hard - but it should - its a sport car , all the rest is the best of the best try it , you will like it ! mpg on trip to W. V. from Ind. 35.6 p.s. put in a k&n air filter , larger entercooler - alta or forge - name brands - and a cat back borla s. s. exhaust system. cooler motor & it will run a little better & sound much better, get the tour cat back from Borla . sound of stock pipe call it a 5 , tour is a 6 . all will up the h. p. about 15 horse , give or take, if your cooper is a turbo.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mini Coupe
John iscaro, 01/29/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Fun car for single or couple only. Very fast. Stiff ride. Lots of trunk room.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very nice small drives so goo. Easy on gas. Love.
Ken Hayden, 10/28/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Nice car but not for family's
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
Coupe
Marlene, 08/14/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Sports car great looking and gets a lot of attention
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
