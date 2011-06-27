  1. Home
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Coupe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
very fun mini coupe

bruce, 11/01/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
rides a little hard - but it should - its a sport car , all the rest is the best of the best try it , you will like it ! mpg on trip to W. V. from Ind. 35.6 p.s. put in a k&n air filter , larger entercooler - alta or forge - name brands - and a cat back borla s. s. exhaust system. cooler motor & it will run a little better & sound much better, get the tour cat back from Borla . sound of stock pipe call it a 5 , tour is a 6 . all will up the h. p. about 15 horse , give or take, if your cooper is a turbo.

Mini Coupe

John iscaro, 01/29/2016
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Fun car for single or couple only. Very fast. Stiff ride. Lots of trunk room.

Very nice small drives so goo. Easy on gas. Love.

Ken Hayden, 10/28/2016
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Nice car but not for family's

Coupe

Marlene, 08/14/2018
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Sports car great looking and gets a lot of attention

