Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Cooper Countryman
5(27%)4(27%)3(37%)2(0%)1(9%)
3.6
11 reviews
List Price Range
$8,981 - $12,989
Pros
Cons

We loved this car. Bought another!

doug martin, 11/30/2015
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 2012 and ordered from Factory to our spec's. From day one, my wife loved this car. Now has 32,000 miles and she still loves it. A couple of minor problems in 3 years were quickly taken care of by Mini under warranty. Have used on long and short trips and around town driving, and found to be very comfortable overall. Only complaint is "jumpy" when hitting bumps in roadway....might be due to hardness of ride in Run Flat Tires ? We have owned in the past, BMW X-5, Porsche Cayenne, Lexus RX300 and have not found the Mini to be any more unreliable or costly to operate. We will probably buy another All4 in 2-3 years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2012 Mini Countryman S ALL4

collin_cooper, 08/29/2014
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

I love the car---i bought used as the new price for Mini with options is outrageously high---so I waited and got a used one with everything I wanted for about half the original sticker price. things to know about Mini--the ride is sporty not smooth...bumps hurt sometimes:) The layout is meant to be quirky and not conform the norms of North American standards---if you dont like that then dont buy a Mini They are small cars---yes is a SUVesque vehicle but it is compact--our family of three does great in---but a trip to Costco means one back seat usaually needs to be folded down. Buy it if you love Mini--the brand, the personna ,etc.. if you are iffy do not buy it :)

It's a good car the hatch back is way better.

arthur_b, 03/19/2014
29 of 34 people found this review helpful

I own a Countryman S All 4 Automatic, its a nice car ok to drive. I'm comfortable with the layout of everything on the interior, I like ride the interior noise isn't bad. Adding 500 lbs to a vehicle it seems they would have upped the horse power a little bit. One of my biggest problems is not with the car but BMW. The free service cover brakes and wiper and oil changes. Dont ask the have your tires rotated or road hazard on the expensive run flat tires. So don't get a nail in your run flat because you canjust through that tire out and but a new one. The charge for fuel injector cleaning $250, the charge for wheel alignment $200, for the tire $300.

Could Have Been SO Much Better

so_cali, 07/01/2012
35 of 43 people found this review helpful

I own a 2012 Mini Countryman S AT FWD. Apparently Edmunds doesn't think they make an auto trans as there is no option for choosing one as your model. This car looks SO cool and drives great except for the harshness of the runflat tires. No spare tire and no place for one. No back up camera. Cupholders placement and size are a joke and the whole rail system is silly and causes rattles. Get the three across back seat and avoid the rear rail at least. AC could be better. Navi and almost everything about the interior is pointless in that you need to take a class to learn how everything works and everything is placed where it shouldn't be. A whole lot of counter intuitive design.

Nothing but problems

Kristen Schroeder, 04/05/2015
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
24 of 29 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2012 Countryman because I loved my Cooper S but needed a little more space. In just 24,000 miles I've had the radio replaced, the computer replaced, the gauges fixed, the water pump replaced, a coolant leak fixed, and a wheel bearing replaced. Now the front wheel makes a spring noise every so often and it scrapes but then stops. Mini says there's nothing wrong but will offer me a fraction of the purchase price to put me into a new POS Mini. For now it's in storage because it's too delicate to actually drive.

