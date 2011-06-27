Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman Consumer Reviews
We loved this car. Bought another!
Bought new in 2012 and ordered from Factory to our spec's. From day one, my wife loved this car. Now has 32,000 miles and she still loves it. A couple of minor problems in 3 years were quickly taken care of by Mini under warranty. Have used on long and short trips and around town driving, and found to be very comfortable overall. Only complaint is "jumpy" when hitting bumps in roadway....might be due to hardness of ride in Run Flat Tires ? We have owned in the past, BMW X-5, Porsche Cayenne, Lexus RX300 and have not found the Mini to be any more unreliable or costly to operate. We will probably buy another All4 in 2-3 years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Mini Countryman S ALL4
I love the car---i bought used as the new price for Mini with options is outrageously high---so I waited and got a used one with everything I wanted for about half the original sticker price. things to know about Mini--the ride is sporty not smooth...bumps hurt sometimes:) The layout is meant to be quirky and not conform the norms of North American standards---if you dont like that then dont buy a Mini They are small cars---yes is a SUVesque vehicle but it is compact--our family of three does great in---but a trip to Costco means one back seat usaually needs to be folded down. Buy it if you love Mini--the brand, the personna ,etc.. if you are iffy do not buy it :)
It's a good car the hatch back is way better.
I own a Countryman S All 4 Automatic, its a nice car ok to drive. I'm comfortable with the layout of everything on the interior, I like ride the interior noise isn't bad. Adding 500 lbs to a vehicle it seems they would have upped the horse power a little bit. One of my biggest problems is not with the car but BMW. The free service cover brakes and wiper and oil changes. Dont ask the have your tires rotated or road hazard on the expensive run flat tires. So don't get a nail in your run flat because you canjust through that tire out and but a new one. The charge for fuel injector cleaning $250, the charge for wheel alignment $200, for the tire $300.
Could Have Been SO Much Better
I own a 2012 Mini Countryman S AT FWD. Apparently Edmunds doesn't think they make an auto trans as there is no option for choosing one as your model. This car looks SO cool and drives great except for the harshness of the runflat tires. No spare tire and no place for one. No back up camera. Cupholders placement and size are a joke and the whole rail system is silly and causes rattles. Get the three across back seat and avoid the rear rail at least. AC could be better. Navi and almost everything about the interior is pointless in that you need to take a class to learn how everything works and everything is placed where it shouldn't be. A whole lot of counter intuitive design.
Nothing but problems
I bought my 2012 Countryman because I loved my Cooper S but needed a little more space. In just 24,000 miles I've had the radio replaced, the computer replaced, the gauges fixed, the water pump replaced, a coolant leak fixed, and a wheel bearing replaced. Now the front wheel makes a spring noise every so often and it scrapes but then stops. Mini says there's nothing wrong but will offer me a fraction of the purchase price to put me into a new POS Mini. For now it's in storage because it's too delicate to actually drive.
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper Countryman
Related Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman