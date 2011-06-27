Used 1999 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Happy owner chas36 , 05/19/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought the Villager new in 2000 as a leftover 1999 for a good price. You can put 7 people in the van, or their luggage, but not both at the same time. Its a little small. Its short on power too, but thats about all the negatives there are. The ride and comfort are great. Its been very reliable. I replaced the cvu joints at 80,000. The radio lights are intermitting. The throttle sticking is a very common problem. The solution is not that bad. Get a can of throttle body cleaner and spray around the edges of the flapper in the throttle body. Overall I'm well pleased. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I have ever owned! giftofgod , 12/01/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This van has been great for me and my wife. It does seem to average 22 mpg, but this is through the hills in north-central Arkansas. It seems to have plenty of power for zipping up and down the hills. The reviews about lack of power seem unjustified. I also love the cupholders in ours. They adjust to fit any size drink. I do not understand the complaints there either. As far as drivability, this van corners well, and has no squeaks or rattles yet, even though it is now 7 years old. The engine runs like a top and does not miss. All of the features work great. Cruise control is a little jumpy for this area, but works well on the highway. Overall, I would say this is a great vehicle!

Gas Pedal/Throttle Sticks Sue , 08/02/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this van used in October 2002 with 27,000 miles on it. For the most part we have been very happy with it. The major problem that we have is every two or three years the gas pedal begins to stick. For the longest time the dealership had no idea what the problem was. Finally, they figured out that brake dust was collecting in the area underneath the car where the gas pedal is. They fixed it for less than $300. Two years later we had the same problem. I brought it back in and again they fixed it and things worked perfectly. Like clockwork we are experiencing the problem again, and it is two - three years later, so I need to take it back again. Hope this helps someone!

Great Dependable Van Catg , 03/17/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We purchased our villager new 10 years ago. We have put 137,000 miles on it and it has been very dependble. We had to replace the CV joint as some reviewers have said and have had a problem with the gas pedal sticking but other than regular maintenance we have had no major problems. Gas mileage is really not bad for a v- 6 van. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a van. It also has tons of room (more than any SUV) when the seats are pushed up.