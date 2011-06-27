Used 1994 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

308K miles and still going strong mac_daddy , 02/15/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Car is super reliable, and always starts. Changed catalytic converter at 280K miles. Still passes smog with super clean numbers. Great for highway travel. Goes down the road straight. Solid feel. Good visibility all around. Changed oil every 3,000 miles. Can do all my own maintenance. Love this vehicle. Report Abuse

So Far, So Good ChiliDog , 04/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just got this Van but it is a joy to drive. Very comfortable. The Engine light everyone complains about is warning you that you are loading the engine in overdrive. It has a safety feature (read the manual) that modifies transmission settings to protect the engine when going up hill. Just push the little button and it will stay off. Overdrive is more for the long flat highways. The transmission will disable overdrive if you lug the engine requiring you to stop and turn off the vehicle to reset it. I love it and plan to have it a long time. It has real metal in it. Nissan engines are good for about 325,000 miles if you keep the oil changed ever 3k. Report Abuse

Great buy for $650 Sabian25 , 05/30/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought used, had one of these in the past. I got into a bad accident had 3 surgeries. I can honestly say that this vehicle saved my life. The over the sholder automatic belts are annoying but a good safety feature. Great job on including drivers side airbag. The van is built pretty solid, 3,500lb. towing/cooling and suspension package. Nice sun roof, great gas mileage. I truly only like this vehicle because it's the Nautica edition. I am not a fan of the other models but I do say buy one anyday before a Ford Windstar or Dodge Caravan. This Nautica along with other Villagers have a Nissan 3.0L high efficiency output motor and are more reliable and better on fuel. Very reliable, great van! Report Abuse

Still running strong Kristy , 06/12/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This van has been nothing but dependable. I would definitely buy another. Never have had a problem in the winter. It fires right up on the coldest days Report Abuse