Used 1994 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

Peice Of Junk!! ClevelandDUDE , 05/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Never buy a Ford or a mercury Sable, only if its the SHO model Ford Taurus. I bought my mercury sable about 3 years ago with 40,000 miles on it. It ran perfectly at first, than 10,000 miles later the transmissions went out on it. So now i bought a 1995 Ford Taurus SHO,I really enjoy it because the motor is made by Yamaha and the tranny is too. Believe me, if u want a headache and alot of stress than buy a Mercury Sable!! Report Abuse

DISAPPOINTED No good , 05/31/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful HAS 83K PUT IN TRANSMISSION,RADIATOR,BRAKES IN 1 YEAR COST APPR. $2000.00. WILL NEVER BUY MERCURY AGAIN. Report Abuse

Tranny dipstick mk , 08/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After seeing many mechanics, I was told that Ford put out the word that the dipstick is in error. People should fill tranny up to level to where it says ADD on dipstick, as in "Do not ADD..." This requires 2-3 quarts beyond crosshairs on dipstick. Good luck. Yes, tranny and head went out around 75k. Report Abuse

selling my sable tuf , 05/09/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought my 3.8L with 100,000 miles and with no ac - after going through half of the winter i realized there is no heat either. when i tried to get it fixed they said there was a leak in the head gasket that would cost me almost what i paid for the car. now starting the car is a problem because its probably burning oil(tons of smoke pouring out the exhaust and smells awful). temp gauge keeps fluctuating even after new thermostat was put in. it does poor in the rain and even worse in the snow. Report Abuse