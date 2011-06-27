Used 1994 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Peice Of Junk!!

ClevelandDUDE, 05/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Never buy a Ford or a mercury Sable, only if its the SHO model Ford Taurus. I bought my mercury sable about 3 years ago with 40,000 miles on it. It ran perfectly at first, than 10,000 miles later the transmissions went out on it. So now i bought a 1995 Ford Taurus SHO,I really enjoy it because the motor is made by Yamaha and the tranny is too. Believe me, if u want a headache and alot of stress than buy a Mercury Sable!!

DISAPPOINTED

No good, 05/31/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

HAS 83K PUT IN TRANSMISSION,RADIATOR,BRAKES IN 1 YEAR COST APPR. $2000.00. WILL NEVER BUY MERCURY AGAIN.

Tranny dipstick

mk, 08/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

After seeing many mechanics, I was told that Ford put out the word that the dipstick is in error. People should fill tranny up to level to where it says ADD on dipstick, as in "Do not ADD..." This requires 2-3 quarts beyond crosshairs on dipstick. Good luck. Yes, tranny and head went out around 75k.

selling my sable

tuf, 05/09/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

i bought my 3.8L with 100,000 miles and with no ac - after going through half of the winter i realized there is no heat either. when i tried to get it fixed they said there was a leak in the head gasket that would cost me almost what i paid for the car. now starting the car is a problem because its probably burning oil(tons of smoke pouring out the exhaust and smells awful). temp gauge keeps fluctuating even after new thermostat was put in. it does poor in the rain and even worse in the snow.

Mom's Beater Renewed

Tar171, 06/22/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I got this car from my mother with 140k as a hand me down. so I like say before I get into detail that my mother beats the crap out of cars. So now for my review. I have blown the stock head gasket on my car twice so I have since gotten some aftermarket heavy duty gaskets, new brake, exhaust, cooling, a/c, aftermarket stereo system, suspension, fuel injection system. Rebuilt 3.8 engine. Rebuilt transmission w/ upgrades for a total of about 10 grand. Since upgrades I've had a one slight problem with the temp gauge fluctuating but thats due to the fact thats its a 3.8 on a 3.0 cooling system (plans for aftermarket fan upgrade in works) other then that I have no more problems after 20,000 miles.

