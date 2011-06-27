Used 1994 Mercury Sable Consumer Reviews
Peice Of Junk!!
Never buy a Ford or a mercury Sable, only if its the SHO model Ford Taurus. I bought my mercury sable about 3 years ago with 40,000 miles on it. It ran perfectly at first, than 10,000 miles later the transmissions went out on it. So now i bought a 1995 Ford Taurus SHO,I really enjoy it because the motor is made by Yamaha and the tranny is too. Believe me, if u want a headache and alot of stress than buy a Mercury Sable!!
DISAPPOINTED
HAS 83K PUT IN TRANSMISSION,RADIATOR,BRAKES IN 1 YEAR COST APPR. $2000.00. WILL NEVER BUY MERCURY AGAIN.
Tranny dipstick
After seeing many mechanics, I was told that Ford put out the word that the dipstick is in error. People should fill tranny up to level to where it says ADD on dipstick, as in "Do not ADD..." This requires 2-3 quarts beyond crosshairs on dipstick. Good luck. Yes, tranny and head went out around 75k.
selling my sable
i bought my 3.8L with 100,000 miles and with no ac - after going through half of the winter i realized there is no heat either. when i tried to get it fixed they said there was a leak in the head gasket that would cost me almost what i paid for the car. now starting the car is a problem because its probably burning oil(tons of smoke pouring out the exhaust and smells awful). temp gauge keeps fluctuating even after new thermostat was put in. it does poor in the rain and even worse in the snow.
Mom's Beater Renewed
I got this car from my mother with 140k as a hand me down. so I like say before I get into detail that my mother beats the crap out of cars. So now for my review. I have blown the stock head gasket on my car twice so I have since gotten some aftermarket heavy duty gaskets, new brake, exhaust, cooling, a/c, aftermarket stereo system, suspension, fuel injection system. Rebuilt 3.8 engine. Rebuilt transmission w/ upgrades for a total of about 10 grand. Since upgrades I've had a one slight problem with the temp gauge fluctuating but thats due to the fact thats its a 3.8 on a 3.0 cooling system (plans for aftermarket fan upgrade in works) other then that I have no more problems after 20,000 miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Sable
Related Used 1994 Mercury Sable info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons