  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Cougar
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Cougar
  5. Used 1991 Mercury Cougar Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Mercury Cougar Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Cougar
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,866
Used Cougar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

91 CAT

jmctighe, 10/18/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

General wear on this loaded xr7, car now has over 150K but this this beefy V8 still kicks it in, cruising at 90 feels like 50. 5.0L seems a bit too powerful for the standard Ford AOD transmission as this was the only major repair, warranty would be voided if dealer didnt set 2nd gear to be run through quickly

Report Abuse

Good Highway Cruiser

91cougar, 06/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this from my grandpa with 108k and now have 168k. The only things I have replaced besides normal maintenance are the fuel pump and starter.140 hp will not win you any races, but the low end torque makes normal driving quite easy. City mileage is not good, but conservative highway driving gets me 27-28 mpg. Winter driving can be dangerous but having one or two sandbags makes a world of difference! I hear that the 3.8 had some head gaskets issues; luckily I haven't experienced them although I may still have a leak because my temp gauge can be fidgety sometimes, even after changing the thermostat. Regardless, wouldn't hesitate to drive it long distances

Report Abuse

Great car!

1ruger4570, 10/24/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great for tall people, 6'6". Good power, handles very well. Incredibly reliable car. No problems in 200,000 miles. 302 engine is great. Would definitely buy another one if this one ever gives up.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cougars for sale

Related Used 1991 Mercury Cougar Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles