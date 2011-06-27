Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Consumer Reviews

98 mercedes slk suzie , 05/02/2009 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Have never had any mechanical issues. Drove it in east coast city traffic and the mountains in colorado- handled roads great and heated seats with convert top down were a luxury. Bought it because of the retractable roof- the SLK was the first convertible to do this and I never had a problem with it. have owned several other Mercedes from sedans to SUVs and this was definitely the most fun to drive, body style looked great ten years latter, paint held up- silver, but the interior was starting to wear- florida heat may have been a factor- the red paint on the dash and console was starting to melt and peel. So, with regrets I just traded it in. Other than routine maintenance no major repairs. Report Abuse

Fun Drive polo , 03/01/2002 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This car is a lot of fun to drive...in just about any weather. You get all the advantadges of a convertible with much less hassle than comparable models. Still, the car can ride a little rough now and then, and the road noise is not insignificant. Report Abuse

Great Car Noel Hill , 05/28/2005 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The dependability and performance of the car is nothing less than perfect. It looks good and the auto-top is wonderful with no rattles or problems Report Abuse

Fun Fun Fun bri90s , 08/04/2008 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I got this car for my high school graduation. It is so much fun to drive. It accelerates great especially when in the 4th mode. Mine is bright yellow and it turns heads both when the top is up and down. The power hard top keeps the car cooler and warmer and takes only 30 seconds to come up/down. The sound system is superb and the heated seats are nice. Everything is great about it. It is far better than any other roadster. A must! Report Abuse