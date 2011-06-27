2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
2020SL rear speakers only work with CD’s
2020 450 SL, 05/16/2020
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
No sound from rear speakers when tuned into XM Satellite radio, only works with CD’s. I never had this problem with S and GLS models!!
SL poor sound system, No front to back fader.
2020 450 SL, 05/18/2020
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
You have no surround system, all you hear is the front speakers when the top is down. It needs front to back fader control that all S and GLS classes cars have!!!!
