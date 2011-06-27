Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

Luxury Coupe, Super Car, Highway/Boulevard Cruiser Da Bob , 08/10/2017 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought my 2006 in 2016 for $25,000, hence my giving it 4 stars for value. Didn't give 5 b/c it ain't cheap to fix! But gawd almighty, the thing is built like a tank, drop-dead gorgeous, and can goes like a bat outta heck-on-fire!!! And, even at 4,000 pounds, it take curves like a top-notch sports car and yet rides like a dream. Even at 11 years old, the car has reasonably up to date technology like the Keyless Go system and parking sensors to name a couple. No bluetooth or USB, but I couldn't care less about all that. When I am behind the wheel of this beautiful beast, that;s all I need for entertainment - - and I'm not taking calls while I'm savoring my SL55! Of course this review is written from the perspective of the car being my plaything, not a daily driver. By the way, even if the maintenance is high, where else can you find a beautiful, $130,000 German super-luxo-coupe for under $25,000? And even if it costs a couple or three thousand - or even five - to keep in top shape and gremlins away each year, the cost to own something this special for a few years is quite low relative to what you are driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Adds zest to my commute Don , 08/26/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The SL55 puts track performance and handing capabilities into a comfortable street legal vehicle. That would be difficult to improve upon. I have owned other more exotic sports cars, some at twice the price, and the SL55 is the best to date. Anyone considering the SL65 should go to the SL55 instead. The added 800 pounds up front in the SL65 has a huge negative impact on handing, which is why the SL55 consistently beats on US and European tracks. Report Abuse

Performance, Luxury, Muscle Car all in one Jim , 03/30/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My SL55 has been the car I always wanted. It outperforms the 2 year old Porshe I turned, in all catagories. It is faster, corners better and much more comfortable. The hard top convertible gives you a quiet ride when up.I have had a few minor electronic problems that were fixed quickly I have the SL 65 sport package on mine. It is the same car as an SL65 without the extra 800 pounds in the motor and only 111 less H.P. This is the best production sports,luxury,Muscle car on the road. The downside, They charge you for all 3 cars.It beats almost everything. If you can afford a $145,000 car, This is the best car on the road. Report Abuse

Purchaser of Used 2006 SL55 AMG Bob Conrad , 02/05/2017 SL55 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Buying this car at 10 years old is a bargain among bargains. Having been overbuilt in every way by M-B, then made even better by AMG, I honestly can't believe I am driving a car of this caliber. And besides all that, it is an absolute joy to drive. The SL55 is a high-end muscle car, its a gorgeous, top-end sporster/roadster, and its a highway blaster like no other. (Think mind-bending acceleration and V8 sounds of a modern Mustang or Camaro, but the build and technology of a top-end German masterpiece). I truly cherish every moment behind the wheel of this beautiful automobile. As for some of the down comments posted here, I would say "lack of instruments" is part of this car's wonderment, not a downside. For example, last night I received a "please add one quart of crankcase oil" instruction on the dash readout. And so I will, today. If there is a problem, this car knows it and tells the driver before it needs to be determined by symptoms or gauges. This is my "fun car" and not a daily driver, although I have already driven it 6,000 care-free miles in 9 months. I do hear of service issues and the previous owner of this one shows some of them in his thorough records, but I've been most fortunate to have nothing more than a tire go flat (nothing to do with the car). Aside from a quart of oil, I'm hoping to make it to the ten thousand mile service before anything goes wrong. PLEASE NOTE (as I have): When you buy a car of this caliber (remember, this is the SL55 AMG (not the SL500), its not going to be cheap to maintain. Despite its classy lines and luxury feel, THE SL55 AMG IS A SUPERCAR. The only difference here is that most folks drive these as every day drivers and are surprised when service costs are high. Despite its feel of being a great every-day-er, its far beyond that. I would suggest the SL500 if you want an amazing every day car. Less issues likely, and do you really need to get to 60 MPH in under 5 seconds? Me... I love the beautiful sound of that AMG motor and the overall AMG tuning. I got in for cheap, so some higher maintenance costs will be okay by me if they keep it on the road. I built them into the budget :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse