Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S-Class Coupe
S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$118,492*
Total Cash Price
$73,565
AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$131,436*
Total Cash Price
$81,601
S-Class Sedan
S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$99,573*
Total Cash Price
$61,819
AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$101,564*
Total Cash Price
$63,055
S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$136,415*
Total Cash Price
$84,692
S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$137,411*
Total Cash Price
$85,310
S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$103,556*
Total Cash Price
$64,292
AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$144,381*
Total Cash Price
$89,638
S-Class AMG S 63
AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$140,398*
Total Cash Price
$87,165
S-Class AMG S 65
AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$99,573*
Total Cash Price
$61,819
AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$123,471*
Total Cash Price
$76,656
S-Class Convertible
S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$112,517*
Total Cash Price
$69,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Coupe S 550 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,969
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,152
|$2,217
|$10,457
|Maintenance
|$2,539
|$6,004
|$2,843
|$2,811
|$6,882
|$21,078
|Repairs
|$1,261
|$1,929
|$2,080
|$2,240
|$2,412
|$9,922
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,885
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$4,104
|Financing
|$3,957
|$3,181
|$2,355
|$1,474
|$532
|$11,499
|Depreciation
|$16,570
|$10,075
|$8,607
|$7,336
|$6,258
|$48,846
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,514
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,585
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,552
|$25,714
|$20,544
|$18,658
|$21,024
|$118,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Coupe AMG S 63 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,185
|$2,251
|$2,318
|$2,387
|$2,459
|$11,599
|Maintenance
|$2,817
|$6,659
|$3,153
|$3,118
|$7,634
|$23,381
|Repairs
|$1,399
|$2,140
|$2,307
|$2,484
|$2,676
|$11,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,310
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,553
|Financing
|$4,389
|$3,528
|$2,612
|$1,635
|$590
|$12,755
|Depreciation
|$18,380
|$11,175
|$9,548
|$8,138
|$6,942
|$54,182
|Fuel
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$2,789
|$2,874
|$2,959
|$13,960
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,109
|$28,523
|$22,788
|$20,696
|$23,320
|$131,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan S 550 4dr Sedan (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$8,787
|Maintenance
|$2,134
|$5,045
|$2,389
|$2,362
|$5,783
|$17,713
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,449
|Financing
|$3,325
|$2,673
|$1,979
|$1,239
|$447
|$9,663
|Depreciation
|$13,924
|$8,466
|$7,233
|$6,165
|$5,259
|$41,047
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,355
|$21,608
|$17,264
|$15,679
|$17,667
|$99,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan AMG S 65 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$8,963
|Maintenance
|$2,177
|$5,146
|$2,437
|$2,409
|$5,899
|$18,067
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,330
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,392
|$2,726
|$2,019
|$1,264
|$456
|$9,856
|Depreciation
|$14,202
|$8,635
|$7,378
|$6,288
|$5,364
|$41,868
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,902
|$22,040
|$17,609
|$15,993
|$18,020
|$101,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan S 550e Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,267
|$2,336
|$2,406
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,038
|Maintenance
|$2,924
|$6,912
|$3,273
|$3,236
|$7,923
|$24,267
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,473
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,725
|Financing
|$4,555
|$3,662
|$2,711
|$1,697
|$612
|$13,238
|Depreciation
|$19,076
|$11,598
|$9,909
|$8,446
|$7,205
|$56,234
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,476
|$29,603
|$23,652
|$21,480
|$24,204
|$136,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan S 600 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,284
|$2,353
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,571
|$12,126
|Maintenance
|$2,945
|$6,962
|$3,297
|$3,260
|$7,981
|$24,444
|Repairs
|$1,463
|$2,237
|$2,412
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$11,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,506
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,760
|Financing
|$4,589
|$3,689
|$2,731
|$1,710
|$617
|$13,335
|Depreciation
|$19,215
|$11,683
|$9,982
|$8,508
|$7,257
|$56,645
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,750
|$29,819
|$23,824
|$21,637
|$24,380
|$137,411
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan S 550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$1,938
|$9,138
|Maintenance
|$2,219
|$5,247
|$2,485
|$2,456
|$6,014
|$18,422
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,396
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,587
|Financing
|$3,458
|$2,780
|$2,058
|$1,289
|$465
|$10,050
|Depreciation
|$14,481
|$8,805
|$7,522
|$6,412
|$5,469
|$42,689
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,449
|$22,472
|$17,955
|$16,306
|$18,374
|$103,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Sedan AMG S 63 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,400
|$2,472
|$2,546
|$2,622
|$2,701
|$12,741
|Maintenance
|$3,094
|$7,315
|$3,464
|$3,425
|$8,385
|$25,684
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,729
|$2,939
|$12,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,734
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,001
|Financing
|$4,821
|$3,876
|$2,870
|$1,797
|$648
|$14,011
|Depreciation
|$20,190
|$12,276
|$10,488
|$8,939
|$7,626
|$59,518
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,665
|$31,332
|$25,033
|$22,735
|$25,617
|$144,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class AMG S 63 AMG S 63 2dr Convertible AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,334
|$2,404
|$2,476
|$2,549
|$2,627
|$12,390
|Maintenance
|$3,009
|$7,113
|$3,368
|$3,330
|$8,154
|$24,975
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,604
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,863
|Financing
|$4,688
|$3,769
|$2,790
|$1,747
|$630
|$13,625
|Depreciation
|$19,633
|$11,937
|$10,199
|$8,693
|$7,415
|$57,876
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,571
|$30,467
|$24,342
|$22,107
|$24,910
|$140,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class AMG S 65 AMG S 65 2dr Convertible (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,655
|$1,705
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$8,787
|Maintenance
|$2,134
|$5,045
|$2,389
|$2,362
|$5,783
|$17,713
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,265
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,449
|Financing
|$3,325
|$2,673
|$1,979
|$1,239
|$447
|$9,663
|Depreciation
|$13,924
|$8,466
|$7,233
|$6,165
|$5,259
|$41,047
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,355
|$21,608
|$17,264
|$15,679
|$17,667
|$99,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class AMG S 65 AMG S 65 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,052
|$2,114
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$10,896
|Maintenance
|$2,646
|$6,256
|$2,962
|$2,929
|$7,171
|$21,964
|Repairs
|$1,314
|$2,010
|$2,168
|$2,334
|$2,513
|$10,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,049
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,277
|Financing
|$4,123
|$3,315
|$2,454
|$1,536
|$554
|$11,982
|Depreciation
|$17,266
|$10,498
|$8,969
|$7,645
|$6,521
|$50,898
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,920
|$26,794
|$21,407
|$19,442
|$21,907
|$123,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 S-Class Convertible S 550 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,870
|$1,927
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,929
|Maintenance
|$2,411
|$5,701
|$2,700
|$2,669
|$6,535
|$20,016
|Repairs
|$1,198
|$1,832
|$1,975
|$2,127
|$2,291
|$9,422
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,689
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,897
|Financing
|$3,757
|$3,020
|$2,236
|$1,400
|$505
|$10,919
|Depreciation
|$15,734
|$9,567
|$8,173
|$6,966
|$5,943
|$46,383
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,911
|$24,417
|$19,508
|$17,717
|$19,964
|$112,517
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 S-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Virginia is:not available
