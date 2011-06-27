  1. Home
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG® Consumer Reviews

5(92%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros

Cons

Pros
Cons

Dream Car (almost)

EZ MIKE 420, 09/16/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have loved my S55 for 5 years! Perfect combo of ultra-luxury and high-end performance. I was lucky to get the car with a Starmark warranty, which covers the car for 7 yrs/100K miles - The car has had close to $10K in warranty work since the standard warranty expired. This is a VERY expensive car to maintain - the AMG parts are much more expensive than the S500 parts and many dealership service departments don't have the know-how to fix these cars properly. I found a dealership that kept mine running quite well. I will probably sell mine before the warranty expires to avoid the high cost of maintenance. It will be a sad day when I hand off the keys. It's been a GREAT car!

Maybe the Best Sedan in the World

enw, 09/07/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is an amazing automobile. With almost 500HP, a fast shifting transmission (with 3 ways to shift - full auto, tiptronic or steering wheel paddles) and excellent handling, the performance is truly outstanding. It's not as much fun to drive as my Porsche. It is, afterall, a sedan, but it's the best sedan I've ever driven. Despite the build quality problems that Mercedes has experienced in the recent past, none of it seems to pop up in the AMG cars. Perhaps the AMG cars get more TLC. The list of standard features is long and luxurious. One of the best is the drive dynamic seats. The side bolsters inflate/deflate in response to lateral G's. Great fun! Expensive, but worth it.

This car has everything! Performance/Styling/ Comfortable

jkhlok, 12/08/2014
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have owned many fun cars to drive such as the BMW M3 M5 and M6. I have also owned a modified BMW 335i and Volvo S60R. I have a 1 year old son so I wanted something that could COMFORTABLY fit my family in the vehicle but also something I could take out to car shows and car events. If you haven't sat in the back of a W220 you should try it. PLENTY of leg room in the back seat. The car delivers plenty of power for everyday driving! Over 500lbs of tq and almost 500hp from the factory. What more would you ask for?

The best car ever

carfanattic, 05/27/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Frankly, the S55 AMG is the finest automobile on today's market. It's engine is powerful and absolutely dazzling. Since it is a Mercedes S- Class, the interior is obviously incredible. The looks of the AMG are vicious and very aggressive compared to other cars.

Love My Car

S55AMG, 01/11/2006
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for just over a month and I am absolutely in love. It has all the room and comfort of a large sedan, and drives like a rocket. It is perfect for me as I wanted a fast sports car, but have a 2 year old and a newborn. It makes the perfect family car with a dual identity as a tremendously powerful sports car. The best car I have ever owned. Every drive leaves me with the biggest smile. Hammer the throttle and the acceleration pins you to the seats and it is impossible not to smile.

