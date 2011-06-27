Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 S-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8V12
Combined MPG181614
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg14/20 mpg11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.369.6/528.0 mi.290.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG181614
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l5.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length201.3 in.199.4 in.199.4 in.
Curb weight4480 lbs.4695 lbs.4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height58.5 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base119.7 in.115.9 in.115.9 in.
Width74.3 in.74.6 in.74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Imperial Red
  • Black
  • Polar White
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Imperial Red
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Polar White
  • Imperial Red
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
