Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|V12
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|11/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|369.6/528.0 mi.
|290.4/475.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|16
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|5.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5600 rpm
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|389 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.9 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V8
|V12
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.6 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|31.5 in.
|31.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.3 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|201.3 in.
|199.4 in.
|199.4 in.
|Curb weight
|4480 lbs.
|4695 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|14.2 cu.ft.
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.7 in.
|115.9 in.
|115.9 in.
|Width
|74.3 in.
|74.6 in.
|74.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
