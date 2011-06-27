2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Luxury Chariot worth the money
Clarence Kearney, 10/19/2018
GLS 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
This is our second GLS550. It was easy to want the second one. This big SUV handles so well and is so easy to drive for hours on end. All the power , comfort and safety makes traveling so much better. We liked it so much we have ordered the 2020 GLS580😎
Love the GLD
MikeK9, 11/26/2019
GLS 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Quality through and through. All the room and features you’ll ever need and it toes my 24 foot boat! Worth the money.
