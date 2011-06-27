Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLE-Class Coupe SUV
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,143*
Total Cash Price
$56,779
AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,493*
Total Cash Price
$55,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLE-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,158
|$5,458
|Maintenance
|$1,228
|$4,256
|$2,448
|$2,594
|$4,356
|$14,883
|Repairs
|$1,224
|$1,868
|$2,016
|$2,172
|$2,337
|$9,616
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,004
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,192
|Financing
|$3,054
|$2,455
|$1,818
|$1,137
|$412
|$8,876
|Depreciation
|$10,610
|$6,005
|$5,285
|$4,683
|$4,204
|$30,787
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,283
|$17,888
|$14,967
|$14,088
|$14,916
|$84,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GLE-Class Coupe SUV AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$4,173
|$2,400
|$2,543
|$4,271
|$14,591
|Repairs
|$1,200
|$1,831
|$1,976
|$2,129
|$2,291
|$9,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,945
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,129
|Financing
|$2,994
|$2,407
|$1,782
|$1,115
|$404
|$8,702
|Depreciation
|$10,402
|$5,887
|$5,181
|$4,591
|$4,122
|$30,183
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,846
|$17,537
|$14,674
|$13,812
|$14,624
|$82,493
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 GLE-Class Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe in Virginia is:not available
