  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  5. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 GLC-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
See all GLC-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$42,500
Save as much as $4,067
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beyond Expectations

Peter Neuberger, 01/07/2020
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Wasn’t really looking to buy, but in checking out and testing the new 2020 GLC 300 recently, I was taken aback by the luxury and performance this vehicle provided. Perfect size/fit, very agile/nimble and its look and styling is the best on the market.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome GLC 300

Jay, 11/08/2019
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Really a great car. Was looking to downsize from my larger Chevy Tahoe (which I loved)..... and the GLC 300 AMG trim night package was the right fit. An awesome vehicle all around. Body style is great, handling is superb...... and the technology on the vehicle is unbelievable! Really impressed by this fine driving machine!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing SUV with advanced technology

Ravelsben , 01/11/2020
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I got ur as a birthday gift for my husband Abd he absolutely loves it! Very high tech and high quality interior. I’ve shopped across Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Nothing compares to the GLC300. They all seems behind in tech and the quality of interior.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

excellent vehicle

Garth H, 12/04/2019
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Mercedes hits a home run with this one. Impeccable interior, stylized exterior, fantastic handling and ride. Plenty of HP from the power plant. The MBUX system is pretty impressive as well. Highly recommend!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Sporty with lots of luxury and panache!

Susan G., 10/04/2019
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I would tell any prospective buyer that if they're just attempting to "check it out" or "just test drive", be prepared to fall in love!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLC-Classes for sale

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars