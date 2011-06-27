2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
Beyond Expectations
Wasn’t really looking to buy, but in checking out and testing the new 2020 GLC 300 recently, I was taken aback by the luxury and performance this vehicle provided. Perfect size/fit, very agile/nimble and its look and styling is the best on the market.
Awesome GLC 300
Really a great car. Was looking to downsize from my larger Chevy Tahoe (which I loved)..... and the GLC 300 AMG trim night package was the right fit. An awesome vehicle all around. Body style is great, handling is superb...... and the technology on the vehicle is unbelievable! Really impressed by this fine driving machine!
Amazing SUV with advanced technology
I got ur as a birthday gift for my husband Abd he absolutely loves it! Very high tech and high quality interior. I’ve shopped across Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Nothing compares to the GLC300. They all seems behind in tech and the quality of interior.
excellent vehicle
Mercedes hits a home run with this one. Impeccable interior, stylized exterior, fantastic handling and ride. Plenty of HP from the power plant. The MBUX system is pretty impressive as well. Highly recommend!!
Sporty with lots of luxury and panache!
I would tell any prospective buyer that if they're just attempting to "check it out" or "just test drive", be prepared to fall in love!
