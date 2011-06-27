  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 GLC-Class
5(70%)4(6%)3(11%)2(0%)1(13%)
4.2
17 reviews
Write a review
See all GLC-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$42,500
Save as much as $5,659
Select your model:
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beyond Expectations

Peter Neuberger, 01/07/2020
GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Wasn’t really looking to buy, but in checking out and testing the new 2020 GLC 300 recently, I was taken aback by the luxury and performance this vehicle provided. Perfect size/fit, very agile/nimble and its look and styling is the best on the market.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Don't let the sun set on this opportunity. Hurry into the Mercedes-Benz Summer Event.
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

Amazing SUV with advanced technology

Ravelsben , 01/11/2020
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I got ur as a birthday gift for my husband Abd he absolutely loves it! Very high tech and high quality interior. I’ve shopped across Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Nothing compares to the GLC300. They all seems behind in tech and the quality of interior.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A level up

Jason , 03/26/2020
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

If you are in the market for this type of automobile, you should know that you have many options within this price range. The history and prestige that come with a Mercedes Benz is hard to describe. Since our 1st Mercedes, my wife and I have had a BMW and 2 Audis. The difference is in the small details. Before we got our GLC 300, we considered the X3 and Q5. We liked the exterior styling of all 3 SUV's but the interior is where you spend your time. As soon as we sat in the GLC 300, we felt different. The interior is so classy and a level above the competition. The MBUX in the 2020 is amazing, so easy to use and customize, not to mention voice controls of most convenience functions are a bonus. No one needs a system to turn on your heated seats or heated steering wheel but it is a wonderful touch. A few things that I think make the Mercedes a level up: 1. Controls/knobs feel better, higher quality. If they aren't metal, they sure feel like it. 2. Rearview camera is not exposed to weather so it stays clean by closing when not in use. A huge plus to me. 3. Exhaust tips are not real which I thought was cheap at first but after washing it a few times, I now realize they dont get sooty. Soot is a fact of life with turbo cars but this model always looks like new! The ride quality of the GLC 300 is amazing, you can cruise at highway speeds and barely notice any road noise. The Burmester sound system is better than the Bang & Olufsen system in our Audi. Owning and driving a Mercedes is something special. I guess that's why there are so many songs referencing the brand. I have tried BMW and Audi and have no complaints about either brand, but they are not as luxurious as Mercedes. The 2020 GLC 300 has confirmed this opinion for me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Awesome GLC 300

Jay, 11/08/2019
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

Really a great car. Was looking to downsize from my larger Chevy Tahoe (which I loved)..... and the GLC 300 AMG trim night package was the right fit. An awesome vehicle all around. Body style is great, handling is superb...... and the technology on the vehicle is unbelievable! Really impressed by this fine driving machine!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

excellent vehicle

Garth H, 12/04/2019
GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Mercedes hits a home run with this one. Impeccable interior, stylized exterior, fantastic handling and ride. Plenty of HP from the power plant. The MBUX system is pretty impressive as well. Highly recommend!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GLC-Classes for sale

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars