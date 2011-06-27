2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV Consumer Reviews
AMG Package
2019 GLC 300 w AMG Design Package. Picked up late August, one of first 2019’s delivered. Reviewing after 4 months. Mercedes has done a great job maximizing performance of this 4 cylinder SUV. I was concerned it might be underpowered but didn’t want a larger (GLE) SUV and, while there is a lot to love about the AMG version of the GLC, engine noise was just too ostentatious for me at this point. (Fun though.) Choice of drive modes adjusting engine, transmission, suspension, and steering, maximizes performance of the 4 cylinder engine in sport and sport+ modes. Purchased AMG design package for looks; sport brakes come w; excellent. Mileage slighly better in comfort than last SUV; use that for commuting, very comfortable. Haven’t used ECO much yet. Easy to change drive modes to sport or sport+ to merge w freeway traffic. If fuel economy not a concern, would use sport+ always. Great road feel, responsiveness. Burmester surround sound definitely worth it. Distronic isn’t Tesla level but well worth getting. Traffic aware cruise control (Tesla’s name but more descriptive) makes cruise control worth using. Black interior very well done but won’t do again; too hard to find things in low light. Forced choice w AMG design package. Love blind spot alert; cooled as well as heated seats; push button one swipe on wipers. Too busy at work to learn commands and features in depth when picked up; finally have a little more time, happy with interfaces. One design issue: cover for under cargo storage should open in segments to allow partial opening without lifting all cargo. Really wanted cargo bars but discontinued. Overall, extremely pleased with car.
Beautiful and refined SUV
There is little to not like this SUV. Exterior design is much more beautiful than that of most other SUVs. There are no sharp edges and yet it has a bold look to it. Interior is definitely look and feel like Mercedes, luxurious. The center console has a clean, minimalist look. It is not overloaded with buttons. It is worthwhile to upgrade the command console with an 8" screen. Since it is not overloaded with buttons, most of the functions for navigation, radio, media and phone can only be access either by the glide pad, knob, or from steering column. With that said, I did not find it anymore difficult to use than it is with any car that has all of these features. After a couple of times of using it, it appears to be fairly intuitive. I thought I'd miss having the gear box either on the center console or near center armrest, but I don't. I actually like it in the steering column because it again takes the clutter away from car, leaving that clean, uncluttered look. Parking assist feature is pretty cool in helping us parallel park especially when the space is a bit tight. When driving, the seats are extremely comfortable and it is quiet. Much quieter than Lexus or comparable Audi. It comes with Mercedes Me app that is really cool. At a glance, you can check various status of your Benz such as fuel level and distance travel left till fuel run low, engine status, door is lock or unlock. It will alert you if your door is left unlock for more than a few minutes and ask if you want to lock it. You can also remotely send destination address from the app to your SUV navigation so it will begin within a minute after you get in and start your car. This app is so awesome that I now can't imagined not having it. So far I've driven my GLC300 4matic in dry weather, light rain and heavy rain. I can honestly say that the full time all wheel drive is a main reason why the car felt solid on the road especially when it is pouring rain outside. Other people who has full time all wheel drive Mercedes said the same thing about their car when driving in the snow as well. I've not had the chance to drive it in the snow yet, but I will once winter comes back next season. There is also a host of safety features built in. I opted to not purchase SUV with driver assist package because my wife wanted the light up star on the front grill. With that said, the built in safety that does come with the car works flawlessly. Unlike other cars that I've been in that has blind spot assist, Mercedes blind spot assist does not emit false signal. Meaning that if you drive next to a wall barrier, it does not give off false alert. Another cool thing is that if it detects car in front slowing down on the highway and that your car is also not slowing down, It will alert you with a loud noise. GLC300 also has a 360 degree camera view. I love this feature because I can see if there is something or someone small close to the vicinity of the car to prevent me from hitting them by accident. I am truly impressed with my GLC 300 and overall, it is a great small SUV.
Learn to sing
Everything about this car is good or great EXCEPT the multimedia. There are no buttons for the radio and tuning in your favorite AM/FM/Sirius is an arduous task. You need to take you eyes off the road for anything. What good is it to have 40 channels in the memory if you can’t tell where you are in the list??? You need to look down at the screen to find anything. Laughingly, when you start the car, a message from Mercedes appears telling you not to be distracted from driving. The voice control on my multimedia tuning doesn’t work. Half the “consultants” say that it is broken and to consult service, the other half say that the voice control is only on the upgrade radio. I guess $47,000 list is not enough to use the radio!!! How about some buttons then for the entertainment system??????
My First Mercedes!
Loving this purchase! Comfort and class galore! This is going to be FUN! Update...engine light keeps coming on (gas cap?). Took it on a 5 hr road trip and it developed a very annoying, high pitched whine when I drove over 70mph. (Idle pulley?) Going to have to take in for service already. Hope this is not setting a maintenance trend!
Excellent Ride & Handling but Infotainment Clunky
Giving it a 4 for a quality of the ride and performance. However, the salesperson failed to tell me that without the "media" package (which I thought was mainly about navigation) the button with the voice on it that about every car on the planet has DOES NOTHING! Yes, that's right, my 2011 Ford Edge had voice command which could switch the Sirius channel, call someone on my phone and more. But this button does NOTHING - not even voice dial. I was quite shocked after realizing this and even wanted to trade car for another one, have media pkg installed or something. Not possible to install media pkg and price to trade is not rational when considering tax and license loss. Saving grace is the Android Auto application. But there are still many things that don't work well with this set-up - but it's the only alternative. I find myself having to constantly push buttons to go from my Waze navigation.,to playing songs on phone via bluetooth and back to Sirius radio. Switching between these on my long, daily journey to\from work are a regular activity which was super easy with my Ford Edge. With this car I'm having to go through multiple steps just to navigate between these. It's extremely irritating for someone who spends A LOT of time in the car. Going from buttons in dash, to the turn knob in middle section to the steering button controls - when it would be so much easier to touch the damn screen! But it's not touch screen - argh! Sorry - these German cars have NOTHING on American and Japanese Infotainment - at least not yet....maybe Land Rover based on a test drive - but many of those Land Rovers don't even have sunroofs that open - ha! In California an opening sunroof is a must for me. The other thing I'm still getting used to is that it's much lower to the ground with smaller tires. Driving in city (San Francisco) with all of the construction and bumps - not as easy with a smaller car lower to the ground. I think my Ford Edge would have taken these literal bumps in the road much easier. I'm about two months in and I'm STILL pining over other cars I see on the road and considering a trade-in to something like an F-Pace. But although these things are super irritating....jury still out if worth actually taking that much of a loss to trade it in so soon. Above not withstanding, the ride is super sweet and the smaller size fits much nicer in my crowded garage. It's a high quality car outside of the Infotainment - which is why i have it a 4-Star. This thing moves and handles amazing - like a car. if you choose to get one of these - I recommend you get the media package!
