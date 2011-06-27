2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG® GLC 43 Consumer Reviews

Minpinlover , 03/07/2020 AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Make sure you are well aware of the tires that come on your new Mercedes! I bought the GLC43 AMG new 5 months ago. This was during the hot weather in my area so the summer tires that come on the car didn't show their ugly side until it started getting cooler outside. Now that it's winter here in South Carolina, when the I turn the wheel sharply, such as when parking or backing out of a parking space, a terrible loud clunk is heard. Also, if there is any difference in the pavement height, such as backing out of my driveway onto the street, the front tires seem to hop along. I took the car into the dealership and requested that the service manager take a look at it to determine the noise. It's so loud, anyone else in the parking lot will hear it also! The service manager said it was a "design flaw" and that all the AMGs do this and even said the AMG63s are even worse. He said that it should be corrected when I replace the tires...what no one told me when I bought the car was any tire that isn't a Continental, Pirelli, or some Dunlop SUMMER tires won't fit. Only between 9000 and 12000 miles is expected from this high performance tire so that means that I'll be spending around $1500 at least twice a year for tires! I contacted MB USA and was told to have the dealership send in an invoice for replacement tires and they'd see what they could do to get them changed out. It came with the Continental tires and after 6500 miles, their showing wear and since they're summer tires, they have no traction in wet weather. Typically, I can't drive over 50mph on the freeway in the rain due to fear of hitting SMALL patches of water and having the car swerve violently to the side from hydroplaning. When I talked to the service advisor at the dealership about the loud clunking noise, he said, "Yeah, we know about that. Most people just get used to it." Wait a minute...I spent over $70,000 to deal with an issue that is a possible design flaw/safety issue, and that's the best answer you can come up with?! MB USA Corporate told me as far as the noise is concerned, they're not aware of anything that is their fault (look at forums and you'll see this is a common complaint of thousands of people around the world with the AMGs) and I was told that, "I should have been made aware of the short life of the summer tires by the salesman." The lady who I talked with told me I saw the car before I bought it so I should have known about the continuous replacement of tires. I asked about the possibility of having the 21" wheels replaced with the standard 20" wheels and was told that it would cost around $8000 to do this and they wouldn't do that since it isn't a manufacturer's defect. I really think putting 21" wheels for aesthetic reasons on a car that is designed to have 20" wheels is a design flaw! Doing research on tire replacement before purchasing a car and the yearly cost involved isn't something that I expect to do. This is the third new Mercedes that I've purchased and I trusted the brand before now. I will definitely consider another brand before the next new car comes home with me and I suggest if you're considering the AMG, stay away! I test drove the GLC 300 before this one and should have stuck with a tried and true model.