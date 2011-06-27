Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,190*
Total Cash Price
$22,346
GLA-Class SUV
GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$51,167*
Total Cash Price
$21,908
GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$70,099*
Total Cash Price
$30,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GLA-Class AMG GLA 45 4MATIC AMG GLA 45 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$4,575
|Maintenance
|$2,795
|$1,975
|$1,380
|$328
|$3,812
|$10,290
|Repairs
|$1,835
|$1,964
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$2,453
|$10,649
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,211
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,202
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,494
|Depreciation
|$5,121
|$2,464
|$2,170
|$1,924
|$1,726
|$13,405
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,607
|$9,929
|$9,017
|$7,692
|$10,946
|$52,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$4,485
|Maintenance
|$2,740
|$1,936
|$1,353
|$322
|$3,737
|$10,088
|Repairs
|$1,799
|$1,925
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$2,405
|$10,440
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,187
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,351
|Financing
|$1,178
|$948
|$701
|$439
|$159
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$5,021
|$2,416
|$2,127
|$1,886
|$1,692
|$13,142
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,321
|$9,734
|$8,840
|$7,541
|$10,731
|$51,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 GLA-Class SUV GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$3,754
|$2,652
|$1,854
|$441
|$5,120
|$13,821
|Repairs
|$2,465
|$2,637
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$3,295
|$14,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,626
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,299
|$960
|$601
|$218
|$4,692
|Depreciation
|$6,879
|$3,310
|$2,914
|$2,584
|$2,318
|$18,005
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,620
|$13,336
|$12,111
|$10,331
|$14,701
|$70,099
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 GLA-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
