Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GL-Class SUV
GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$66,903*
Total Cash Price
$25,468
GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,591*
Total Cash Price
$24,969
GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
True Cost to Own
$89,860*
Total Cash Price
$34,208
GL63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,483*
Total Cash Price
$35,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GL-Class SUV GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$1,150
|$1,183
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$1,392
|$1,655
|$4,334
|$937
|$4,124
|$12,443
|Repairs
|$1,928
|$2,062
|$2,222
|$2,392
|$2,574
|$11,178
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,377
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,102
|$815
|$510
|$185
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$6,712
|$3,518
|$3,005
|$2,561
|$2,185
|$17,981
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,500
|$12,218
|$14,370
|$10,514
|$13,302
|$66,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GL-Class SUV GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$1,365
|$1,623
|$4,249
|$919
|$4,043
|$12,199
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,022
|$2,178
|$2,345
|$2,524
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,350
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,903
|Depreciation
|$6,580
|$3,449
|$2,946
|$2,511
|$2,142
|$17,628
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,176
|$11,978
|$14,088
|$10,308
|$13,041
|$65,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GL-Class SUV GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,589
|$7,499
|Maintenance
|$1,870
|$2,224
|$5,821
|$1,259
|$5,539
|$16,713
|Repairs
|$2,589
|$2,770
|$2,984
|$3,213
|$3,458
|$15,014
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,850
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,480
|$1,095
|$685
|$248
|$5,347
|Depreciation
|$9,015
|$4,725
|$4,036
|$3,440
|$2,935
|$24,150
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,161
|$16,410
|$19,301
|$14,122
|$17,866
|$89,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GL-Class SUV GL63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$1,543
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$7,718
|Maintenance
|$1,925
|$2,288
|$5,991
|$1,296
|$5,701
|$17,201
|Repairs
|$2,665
|$2,851
|$3,071
|$3,306
|$3,559
|$15,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,163
|Financing
|$1,894
|$1,523
|$1,127
|$705
|$255
|$5,503
|Depreciation
|$9,278
|$4,863
|$4,154
|$3,541
|$3,020
|$24,855
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,808
|$16,889
|$19,864
|$14,534
|$18,388
|$92,483
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class in Virginia is:not available
