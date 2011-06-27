Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Diesel Consumer Reviews
Waited nine month and it's been worth it
amhjms, 01/13/2013
36 of 129 people found this review helpful
I'm a bit of a car freak and after carefully considering the options (Q7, X5, Lexus) decided to wait for the newly designed Benz. Wow, it took a long time, at least partially due to the options we elected. We picked up the car on Tuesday and it is beautiful. We did Arctic White with the special order Black dash/ carpet/headliner with Almond seats and door accents. We also ordered matte wood. It drives like a dream, is very comfortable and has outstanding build quality. We love it and I really believe this one will keep us happy for the decade we plan to keep it.
