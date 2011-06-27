Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque339 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear and third row seatbelt pretensionersyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5249 lbs.
Gross weight6461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach33.0 degrees
Maximum payload1212 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track65.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Barolo Red Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Macadamia, leather
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Macadamia, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
