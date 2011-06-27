Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Lane Tracking Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
450 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
18" AMG 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels (SPC)yes
19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Forged Wheelsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (SPC)yes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.4 cu.ft.
Length193.4 in.
Curb weight4282 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Quartz Blue Metallic
  • Cuprite Brown Metallic
  • Iridium Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Almond/Mocha, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Almond/Mocha, premium leather
  • Almond/Black, premium leather
  • Ash/Dark Grey, leather
  • Ash/Black, premium leather
  • Almond/Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
285/30R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
