Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best Car Ever sharksqueenbee , 01/16/2015 E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We bought this car with 6 yrs old as CPO with 35K miles. I just flipped it to 200K miles last week. We purchased an extended warranty from MB and that was a good decision. We have faithfully maintained the car and without a doubt, I can say this is the BEST car I've ever driven and/or owned. It is a tank. Over the years, I've had it packed. Often times with 6 passengers as the kids loved the rear facing seats. Combined city/hwy mileage averages 23-25, which given the performance is hard to beat. This car is solid, rain (which we have a lot of in the PNW) and snow are not a problem. Looking to replace (just want something newer) and it's going to be a tall order to beat this one. Report Abuse

I'd Buy Another - It's Been Very Good Don French , 11/03/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased this off a new-car dealer via eBay; had 78K on it then; now has 125K. This car sure beats the newer Cadillac SRX that I dumped due to horrible reliability. This is my "work truck" for renovating rental homes - back seats are often down with building materials in the back as the car tows my 5x8 utility trailer behind, with 2 dogs on the front seat. The 4-Matic never gets us stuck, as we love to ski in the winter and travel in snowstorms. Slightly-stiff seats utilize excellent- grade leather & show only minimal wear (some leather dye sprayed on annually keeps them nice). Issues: Dash pixels (common), rusted hydraulic line, broken front spring, stuck sunroof and nasty body rust. Report Abuse

Best Kept Secret BK , 05/04/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This vehicle is unique. Way better than an SUV - getting kids in and out of the rear-facing 3rd seat is a breeze. Minivans and SUVs don't have this kind of handling and fuel economy. Mine now has 87k on it and still looks new. I set the cruise at 80 and get 27 mpg with five people aboard. When it snows, we prefer the Benz to my wife's Jeep because the AWD and ESP makes any trip in snow uneventful. Only minor issues --clicking driver seat that I put up with because it's $600 (I think) for a new seat adjuster -- and burned out time & temp pixels on the Instrument Panel ($Big$). I'd buy another one of these cars in a heartbeat. Report Abuse

Nice car, but too much rust e320_4matic , 04/27/2011 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Nice car. Rusts too much for a car this expensive. We love how it drives. Gets good fuel economy for a larger family. Report Abuse