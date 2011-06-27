Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDieselGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG261820
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg16/23 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)485.3/633.0 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.379.8/527.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG261820
Fuel typeDiesel fuelRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm232 lb-ft @ 5850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5000 rpm275 hp @ 5700 rpm217 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Base engine typeDieselGasGas
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length189.4 in.189.4 in.189.4 in.
Curb weight3538 lbs.3748 lbs.3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Red
  • Polar White
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Emerald Green Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Cypress Green Metallic
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
