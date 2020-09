2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Sedan Consumer Reviews

Papi , 02/20/2020 CLS 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

If you are looking for a car that brings a bit of excitement to you every time you approach it, this is your type of vehicle. Aside from great lines and looks, it is smooth, quiet, luxurious and sporty at the same time! A pleasure to drive!