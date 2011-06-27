Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
2 Years Later
We picked this car up in Germany in Oct,2005, fresh off the 2006 production line. I highly recommend their white-glove international delivery. We tooled around on the autobahn at speeds of 120- 130mph with little effort. I only recently went on a road trip of any length in the U.S.; 2000 miles to NY and back to Atlanta. What a dream on the road! Surprizingly, room for 2 suitcases,a computer tower,various coolers and tote bags without having to put the top up! Mileage ran at 30mpg @ 70-80 cruising speed. Because this is a performance car, the ride is stiff, but not intolerable for long trips. The adjustability of the driver seat makes finding a comfortable setting easy. Navi system is adequate.
Ultimate Fun
This is a most beautifully designed car, and driving feels like floating on clouds. Enjoy the sound of the engine when starting the car. It is luxury at its best. Trunk space is small just enough for 2 small suitcases. Don't plan on doing major grocery shopping with this car. It is a great car but not practical in everyday life i.e. if you are on the road, in sales or real estate and need to transport kids/people. You need an "everyday" practical second car if you own a CLK. Save it for going out or somewhere special. It is so fast that you don't realize how fast you go. Total, absolute luxury. It will spoil you forever.
The best
I have owned 19 cars, five of which were Benz. My favorites were the 1965 250S and the current CLK 350. It's a dream on the interstate but it is equally a pleasure to cruise the beach. My only complaints are that the trunk is a bit on the cozy side, especially with the top down, and the navigation system is CD driven. However, the navigation system is very good and I would never buy another car without the factory installed system. Gas mileage is outstanding. On the interstate I get 28 regularly (at 80+ mph), although city driving is considerably less. Although the model styling is a few years old I still get many wonderful comments and thumbs up from drivers on the road.
CLK350 convertible Mercedes
The air conditioning in this car takes too long to get cool. Also, 2 cupholders would be nice. This car is fun to drive and I enjoy it. Don't know if I would buy another because of the air and I live in Florida.
CLK500 CAB
I have been a master Mercedes-Benz technician for 38 years. I have my own shop & know where every problem MB has. This is the best built, fun to drive, head turning, MB I have seen since the '71 280SE cabro. It is the Designo version & the leather/paint combo is a joy to look at. I know all of the complaints about MB, & if anyone should be mad at them it's me. But this is a car they can truly be proud of. There is no way Lexus, BMW, or the others can match the beauty & Soul this car has. Mercedes...keep up the good work!
Sponsored cars related to the CLK-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner