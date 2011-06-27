2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,958*
Total Cash Price
$41,927
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,057*
Total Cash Price
$42,766
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$77,491*
Total Cash Price
$59,117
CLA-Class AMG CLA 35
AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,292*
Total Cash Price
$57,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$4,865
|Maintenance
|$382
|$1,186
|$767
|$2,059
|$2,693
|$7,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,884
|Financing
|$2,255
|$1,813
|$1,343
|$839
|$304
|$6,554
|Depreciation
|$11,828
|$3,371
|$2,756
|$3,089
|$2,698
|$23,742
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,587
|$8,890
|$7,466
|$9,805
|$10,210
|$54,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$390
|$1,210
|$782
|$2,100
|$2,747
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,922
|Financing
|$2,300
|$1,849
|$1,370
|$856
|$310
|$6,685
|Depreciation
|$12,065
|$3,438
|$2,811
|$3,151
|$2,752
|$24,217
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,959
|$9,068
|$7,615
|$10,001
|$10,414
|$56,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CLA-Class Sedan AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,279
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$1,418
|$1,468
|$6,860
|Maintenance
|$539
|$1,672
|$1,081
|$2,903
|$3,797
|$9,993
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,425
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,656
|Financing
|$3,180
|$2,556
|$1,894
|$1,183
|$429
|$9,241
|Depreciation
|$16,677
|$4,753
|$3,886
|$4,355
|$3,804
|$33,476
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,208
|$12,535
|$10,527
|$13,825
|$14,396
|$77,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CLA-Class AMG CLA 35 AMG CLA 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,332
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$6,665
|Maintenance
|$523
|$1,625
|$1,051
|$2,821
|$3,689
|$9,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,356
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,581
|Financing
|$3,089
|$2,484
|$1,840
|$1,149
|$416
|$8,979
|Depreciation
|$16,204
|$4,618
|$3,776
|$4,232
|$3,696
|$32,527
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,464
|$12,179
|$10,228
|$13,433
|$13,988
|$75,292
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
