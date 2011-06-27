2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CLA-Class Sedan
CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,474*
Total Cash Price
$33,228
CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,443*
Total Cash Price
$33,893
AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$66,409*
Total Cash Price
$45,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$4,865
|Maintenance
|$382
|$1,186
|$767
|$2,059
|$2,693
|$7,087
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,537
|Financing
|$1,787
|$1,437
|$1,064
|$665
|$241
|$5,194
|Depreciation
|$8,620
|$3,009
|$2,457
|$2,754
|$2,407
|$19,247
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,511
|$8,098
|$6,831
|$9,238
|$9,796
|$48,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 CLA-Class Sedan CLA 250 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$390
|$1,210
|$782
|$2,100
|$2,747
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,466
|$1,085
|$678
|$246
|$5,298
|Depreciation
|$8,792
|$3,069
|$2,506
|$2,809
|$2,455
|$19,632
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,801
|$8,260
|$6,968
|$9,423
|$9,992
|$49,443
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 CLA-Class Sedan AMG CLA 45 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,286
|$1,332
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$6,665
|Maintenance
|$523
|$1,625
|$1,051
|$2,821
|$3,689
|$9,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,106
|Financing
|$2,448
|$1,969
|$1,458
|$911
|$330
|$7,116
|Depreciation
|$11,809
|$4,122
|$3,366
|$3,773
|$3,298
|$26,368
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,880
|$11,094
|$9,358
|$12,656
|$13,421
|$66,409
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 CLA-Class
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in Virginia is:not available
