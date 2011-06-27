Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C36 AMG® Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
c36- fun for the long haul

cscouper, 02/16/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i have owned my c36 since new in 95. this car is funominal. 142000 miles and is bulletproof. no major repairs in 8 years and fun every step of the way. i cannot find a new car out there to tempt me into trading it in. enuff said!!

An amazing car

AmgGuy94, 01/03/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought one of these cars a few months ago and i absolutely love it. Put your foot down and you wont be disappointed. These are very solid cars and not much goes wrong with them. It is very comfortable and fun to drive.

