  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 C-Class
5(80%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(20%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$41,400
Save as much as $7,998
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

C300 Cabrio

Hiram, 03/03/2020
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great.

Report Abuse
Ad
2 Offers Near 20147
Don't let the sun set on this opportunity. Hurry into the Mercedes-Benz Summer Event.
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

Classy Mercedes-Benz

Bertha , 07/27/2020
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Smooth ride, many awesome features plus luxurious at the right price!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car

Sam, 01/05/2020
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is our first Mercedes Benz. We love the new gas mileage, the features and the performance. Great quality

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bad suspension not comfortable

Louis, 07/04/2020
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car feels as if you drive an army truck. The confort mode of the c43 sedan is the same at sport, the suspension is so stiff, beware. Not a car you want if you spend your days on the road

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My First Mercedes

Kar in Texas, 05/06/2020
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Formerly drove Jaguar S and Lincoln MKZ...Really enjoying THIS 2020 C 300

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C-Classes for sale

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars