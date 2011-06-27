2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

C300 Cabrio Hiram , 03/03/2020 C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great. Report Abuse

Classy Mercedes-Benz Bertha , 07/27/2020 C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Smooth ride, many awesome features plus luxurious at the right price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car Sam , 01/05/2020 C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 3 people found this review helpful This is our first Mercedes Benz. We love the new gas mileage, the features and the performance. Great quality Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bad suspension not comfortable Louis , 07/04/2020 AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 3 people found this review helpful This car feels as if you drive an army truck. The confort mode of the c43 sedan is the same at sport, the suspension is so stiff, beware. Not a car you want if you spend your days on the road Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value