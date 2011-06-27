2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$41,400
Save as much as $7,998
C300 Cabrio
Hiram, 03/03/2020
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Awesome performance for a 4 cylinder. Great technology and comfort options. White with saddle brown leather and dark brown soft top looks classy. The details and quality of the vehicle is great.
Report Abuse
Classy Mercedes-Benz
Bertha , 07/27/2020
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Smooth ride, many awesome features plus luxurious at the right price!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car
Sam, 01/05/2020
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
This is our first Mercedes Benz. We love the new gas mileage, the features and the performance. Great quality
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bad suspension not comfortable
Louis, 07/04/2020
AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful
This car feels as if you drive an army truck. The confort mode of the c43 sedan is the same at sport, the suspension is so stiff, beware. Not a car you want if you spend your days on the road
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My First Mercedes
Kar in Texas, 05/06/2020
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Formerly drove Jaguar S and Lincoln MKZ...Really enjoying THIS 2020 C 300
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX