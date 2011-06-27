Used 2003 Mazda MPV LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3794 lbs.
Gross weight5229 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload385 lbs.
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shimmering Sand Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Emerald Mica
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Coastal Blue Metallic
  • Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
