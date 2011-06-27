2020 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car
I love to drive it on my daily commute. Whenever possible, I love to go out, especially on weekends and holidays. Driving is always a pleasure. Mine is a GT, the adaptive headlights are awesome on the night. The Bose sound is heaven on earth. It's TRUE that cargo space is not huge , but for me, family of 4, has been more than enough.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Catching the wave
This SUV is an absolute blast to drive. Quick response from the 2.5 turbo engine, definitely drives like a sports car and the highly bolstered seats give you a feeling that you are being cradled in safety and luxury. Interior appointments are luxe and easy on the eyes. Gas mileage is a disappointment but I’ll get over that for the experience of this ride. Captains chairs in the second row are fantastic. The stereo by Bose is top notch! Looks and feels like it costs much more than I paid for this version, the Touring with premium package.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I Love my 2020 Mazda CX9 - an awesome car!
This car is a great pleasure to drive. The interior is high end and luxurious! Seating (I have the second row captains seats) and comfort are impeccable, great gas mileage (I've been getting 26 highway), and it really has enough room with the third row that could fit 2 children well enough and that's about the same for other cars in the same class I looked at. ( It's quite easy to get to the third row with the second row captains seats.) The cargo capacity is fine and there's a good amount of storage under the floorboard in the rear cargo area. There's loads of overall cargo space if you fold down the third row should you need it. Other vehicles in this class couldn't compare to the quality and layout of the interior. I am really happy with the handling, and all the bells and whistles of the Mazda. The stereo is fantastic and the car is so quiet I sometimes forget it's running while I'm parked. I also do not hear road noise while driving. The learning curve took me a little while to figure out. Now it's instinctive. Thank you Mazda!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent value
Been an excellent car, no problems, great value
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Hi Great vehicle couldn’t ask more from an SUV
Best and highlighting best starting the safety features and technology God bless
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
